Is social media harming your child? New data links heavy use to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem in youth. Learn the risks and how to protect their wellbeing.

Concerns about the influence of social media on young people are increasing, with new evidence showing that its effects may be greater than previously thought. The World Happiness Report 2026 reveals a strong link between frequent social media use and lower mental health in children and teenagers. Researchers explain that this issue is no longer limited to individual cases but is now evident in broader population trends.

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Study Findings

The report is based on global surveys and long-term data on mental health. It examines how changes in lifestyle and technology affect happiness. One important finding relates to screen time.

Teenagers who spend more than five hours daily on social media are much more likely to experience anxiety and depression compared to those who use it less. Experts point out that platforms designed for constant engagement, personalized content, and endless scrolling can make it hard for young users to step away from their devices.

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Falling Wellbeing

Another concerning trend is the decline in life satisfaction among young people, especially those under 25 in English-speaking and Western European countries.

According to the study authors, this drop started in the early 2010s, when smartphones and always-connected social media became common. Researchers believe the shift of social interactions to digital platforms has played a major role in contributing to mental health problems.

Girls at a Higher Risk

The impact of social media is not the same for everyone. Teenage girls seem to be more affected than boys. Studies cited in the report show stronger connections between heavy social media use and issues like low self-esteem, body image concerns, anxiety, and depression. Experts say constant exposure to idealized lifestyles, influencer culture, and algorithm-driven feeds can lead to unhealthy comparisons and feelings of inadequacy.

Active vs Passive Use

It is not just about how much time young people spend online, but also how they use these platforms. Passive activities such as scrolling through photos and videos are often linked to worse mental health outcomes.

On the other hand, active use, like chatting with friends, appears to be less harmful. Researchers suggest that moderate use may not be harmful, but the risks increase significantly with excessive use.

Safety Concerns

The report also highlights serious online dangers. Heavy social media use is associated with a higher risk of cyberbullying, harassment, exposure to harmful content, and other negative experiences. These factors can increase stress and emotional challenges, making the online world even more difficult for young users.

Parental Role

For parents, this underscores the need to be aware of their children’s online habits. Setting clear limits on screen time, encouraging offline hobbies, and maintaining open communication can help support children.

Guiding them to think critically about what they see online and helping them strike a healthy balance between digital and real-life interactions can greatly contribute to protecting their mental wellbeing.

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