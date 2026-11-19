Burry held $140 Nvidia puts and flagged slower collections. The wait for payment rose from 60 to 64 days, with $81 billion owed.

Burry said he may let AI stocks run before shorting them, citing bear market rallies that averaged 22% in the 1930s and 2000s.

He sees a threat to Anthropic and Nvidia as businesses build smaller AI models that run on their own machines.

Tencent’s 69.1 billion yuan cash burn kept Burry from adding shares. He also thinks private credit buyers may be early.

As Anthropic prepares to go public, “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry sees a rally he might eventually short and also detailed in Nvidia’s earnings he couldn’t overlook: the chipmaker was waiting longer to get paid.

“It is pumping futures for now,” Burry said in his Substack chat when a reader asked about the IPO. Anthropic priced 980 million shares at $83 apiece, above its proposed $70 to $78 range, ahead of Thursday’s expected Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT.

Burry had already said he would pass on the offering and on buying shares afterward. He put Anthropic’s commitments at more than $1 trillion and questioned whether revenue could grow fast enough to cover them.

Why Burry Might Let AI Stocks Run

When asked whether to buy AI stocks through year-end or sell into a rebound, Burry said he was willing to wait for a better entry on the bearish side. “I cannot give advice but I will look to short on any rip, though I may let it run for a bit; the average bear market rally in both the 1930s and the 2000s was 22%,” he said.

He had made a similar trade last week, doubling his Nasdaq-100 put position when the index bounced from around 27,000. He also bought back some puts on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) after trimming the bet.

The 4 Extra Days That Caught Burry’s Eye At NVDA

Burry went into Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings holding $140 puts expiring in February 2027 and passed on buying short-dated calls to cushion the bet. After the results, he said he planned to spend less time covering Nvidia, but one number stood out.

Days sales outstanding, a measure of how long it takes to collect payment, rose to 64 days from 60. Customers owed Nvidia $81 billion at quarter-end, as quarterly revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to $115.8 billion.

“Without Jensen there I wonder how this improves - customers will find it harder to pay, or will just take more time to pay, I imagine,” Burry said, referring to former CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia attributed the increase to the timing of Rubin chip shipments and longer payment terms for some investment-grade customers.

Burry also flagged the wait for Nvidia’s 10-Q, which interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress said would arrive in the coming weeks. When a reader questioned why the earnings call lasted just 48 minutes including Q&A, Burry replied, “Earnings calls are controlled environments, and with over 70 sell side analysts covering it, clearly this was invitation only with some instruction.”

When asked how much weight to give the SEC investigation into Nvidia, Burry said, “The SEC just doesn't have the resources or ability to do much.”

Burry Sees A Threat To Anthropic And Nvidia

A reader who identified themselves as a law firm owner challenged Burry to give an AI agent five years of company filings and ask it to flag changes in depreciation assumptions, down to the exact footnotes.

“As a business owner, I know what an afternoon of my team’s time is worth. Give me that afternoon back every week and I’ll gladly write that check every month,” the reader said.

Burry agreed that kind of tool was coming. He said that businesses could run smaller models on their own machines, using their own records. He said rising costs in China showed how expensive inference (the work a model does to answer a question) could become in the U.S. He also pointed to compression as a way to fit models onto smaller devices.

“I know of people creating their own SLMs inside their homes with AI servers in house. This works against the Anthropic model and the Nvidia model. Brute force and mass resource usage is not the way forward,” he said, referring to small language models.

Nvidia already makes hardware for the market. Its Nemotron 3.5 Bolt model can run on GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Tencent’s Cash Burn Gives Burry A Reason To Wait

Meanwhile, Tencent accounted for just over 2% of Burry’s portfolio earlier this month. The company subsequently reported negative quarterly free cash flow of 69.1 billion yuan.

“It is concerning and the main reason I have not added. I am not sure, if AI bulls are correct, when the hyperscaler spending actually stops or is reduced,” Burry said, referring to spending by the biggest cloud computing companies.

He also questioned whether bargain hunters in private credit were moving too soon. “I've heard capital is already being mobilized to pick at depressed private credit. Could be a self-fulfilling prophecy, but if the size of the AI boom's bust is large enough at the data center level, moves today would likely be overwhelmed and proven early,” he said.

Why Burry Cut His NFLX Target And Stuck With ERO

Burry also explained why his buy target for Netflix (NFLX) had fallen to the high $30s. In July, he had put the low $50s just outside his buying range and questioned the staying power of its hits. “Disney produces wine. Netflix produces milk,” he said at the time.

In the latest chat, Burry said streaming rivals had caught up. “The process of producing hit shows has been a fraught exercise for a long time, and reality TV is a sign of rot in that creative process. It is the cheap more certain option, but one that does not breed network loyalty,” he said.

Burry was equally open about Ero Copper (ERO). In September, he saw a mismatch that favored the miner. Data centers could lift copper demand within two or three years, while new deposits could take about 18 years to reach production.

“My investment in ERO was ill-timed. I still own it in small size but have not added but once,” he said in the latest chat. “I will continue to evaluate it but I think this one has more to it than the AI trade. As I said it is not often I get bullish on a miner.”

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