Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the flagship device sports a huge 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. It has 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. Running on iOS 18.3.1 out of the box, the iPhone 16e is powered by the in-house developed Apple A18 chipset.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone has a 120Hz 6.78-inch display. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging.
Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it comes with a 120Hz 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. You get a huge 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
The latest from Samsung packs in a 6.7-inch sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
