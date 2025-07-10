Image Credit : Getty

The iPhone 16e, from Apple, is available at a low price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's a good choice for those looking for a powerful iPhone with new features. While the design is similar to the iPhone 14, it has the new A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. It handles Apple Intelligence features efficiently and has a powerful 48MP back camera, good battery life, and a USB-C port. A great option for budget iPhone users.