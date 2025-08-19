Airtel is reportedly offering free Apple Music access to its prepaid customers. This expansion follows similar bundling strategy with other premium platforms like Apple TV+ and Perplexity Pro, aiming to enhance proposition of Airtel's services.

Bharti Airtel is expanding its digital service offerings in India, with reports suggesting that prepaid customers are now getting free access to Apple Music. The collaboration with Apple was previously restricted to postpaid and internet customers, but the most recent action seems to expand the advantages to Airtel's sizable prepaid customer base. This comes after Airtel and Perplexity AI recently partnered and started giving away free access to the expensive Perplexity Pro plan.

Airtel - Apple Music Offer

Some prepaid users have seen the Apple Music feature within the Airtel Thanks app, according to a report by Telecom Talk. According to the ad, users can use the service for free for up to six months until their subscription automatically renews at a rate of Rs. 119 per month. The qualifying requirements are still unknown because Airtel has not made an official statement. The advantage may not be confined to high-value recharges, though, as evidenced by the fact that it was apparent on a 5G plan that was not limitless.

Airtel's wider bundling strategy, which blends telecom services with premium content and digital platforms, is reflected in this development. Airtel started providing broadband and postpaid customers with Apple TV+ and Apple Music in February 2025, and it appears that the same benefits are now being extended to prepaid plans. In addition to Apple, the business has unveiled new recharge packs that include subscriptions to over 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including regional platforms like Hoichoi, SunNxt, and Aha, as well as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and Lionsgate Play.

The Apple Music promotion may be a powerful lure for prepaid users, particularly those who depend on free or ad-supported music applications, if it is made available to a larger audience. In addition to increasing the value of prepaid plans, a six-month trial of Apple Music may also assist Apple in expanding its base of paying customers once the trial period concludes. To find out if the perk is active for their number, customers may check the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel's Perplexity Pro access

Airtel is expanding into productivity offerings in addition to entertainment. It promised free access to Perplexity Pro, a high-end AI service that costs around Rs. 17,000 annually, in July 2025. With features like file uploads, picture creation, and sophisticated AI models, this package demonstrates Airtel's plan to move beyond conventional streaming packages.