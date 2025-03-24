Does Sudha Murty agree with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark? Philanthropist opens up for 1st time

Read Full Article

For the first time, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has discussed her husband Narayana Murthy's contentious recommendation that young Indians think about putting in 70 hours a week to increase productivity. In an interview with NDTV's "India Through the Eyes of Its Icons," Sudha Murty discussed the sacrifices made in the early years of Infosys' development.

The success of Infosys, Sudha Murty stressed, was not the product of a "magic wand" but rather of a mix of hard effort, good fortune, and timing. She disclosed that in the early years of the business, Narayana Murthy and his associates sometimes put in 70 hours or more per week to realise their goal. "It couldn’t have been possible otherwise," she said. The "magic wand" that would have made Infosys "so large" did not exist. "Everything is there, it was just hard work, a little bit of luck, and the right timing or location," Murty added.

In response to the personal costs, Sudha Murty said that she deliberately chose to back her husband's commitment to Infosys. "I told him to take care of Infosys, and I would take care of the family," she continued. Since she knew he was working on something bigger, she decided not to complain about his absence. She raised their kids, ran the home, and even taught computer science at a college during this period.

Sudha Murty also emphasised that her husband is not the only one who is dedicated to his career, pointing out that people in professions like media and medical also put in long hours. As she put it, "If you are passionate about your work, then your partner should support it." She emphasised the significance of enthusiasm in one's work.

She characterised their connection as one of mutual support as she looked back on their journey. She said that although she helped Narayana Murthy through his difficult years, he now assists her in her job as a philanthropist and Rajya Sabha member. "Behind every successful woman, there's an understanding man," she stated.

Sudha Murty's remarks come months after Narayana Murthy's suggestion sparked widespread debate on work-life balance and productivity.

