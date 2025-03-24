user
user

Does Sudha Murty agree with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark? Philanthropist opens up for 1st time

Sudha Murty discusses Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week proposal, Infosys' journey, and the importance of supporting a partner's career. Read more here!

Does Sudha Murty agree with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark? Philanthropist opens up for 1st time gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

For the first time, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has discussed her husband Narayana Murthy's contentious recommendation that young Indians think about putting in 70 hours a week to increase productivity. In an interview with NDTV's "India Through the Eyes of Its Icons," Sudha Murty discussed the sacrifices made in the early years of Infosys' development.

The success of Infosys, Sudha Murty stressed, was not the product of a "magic wand" but rather of a mix of hard effort, good fortune, and timing. She disclosed that in the early years of the business, Narayana Murthy and his associates sometimes put in 70 hours or more per week to realise their goal. "It couldn’t have been possible otherwise," she said. The "magic wand" that would have made Infosys "so large" did not exist. "Everything is there, it was just hard work, a little bit of luck, and the right timing or location," Murty added.

Also Read | India set to drive global trade growth, secures third spot after US and China: Report

In response to the personal costs, Sudha Murty said that she deliberately chose to back her husband's commitment to Infosys. "I told him to take care of Infosys, and I would take care of the family," she continued. Since she knew he was working on something bigger, she decided not to complain about his absence. She raised their kids, ran the home, and even taught computer science at a college during this period.

Sudha Murty also emphasised that her husband is not the only one who is dedicated to his career, pointing out that people in professions like media and medical also put in long hours. As she put it, "If you are passionate about your work, then your partner should support it." She emphasised the significance of enthusiasm in one's work.

Also Read | Pension system revamp! New unified pension rules kick in from April 1, 2025

She characterised their connection as one of mutual support as she looked back on their journey. She said that although she helped Narayana Murthy through his difficult years, he now assists her in her job as a philanthropist and Rajya Sabha member. "Behind every successful woman, there's an understanding man," she stated.

Sudha Murty's remarks come months after Narayana Murthy's suggestion sparked widespread debate on work-life balance and productivity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a wont hit stores this month here is why gcw

Google Pixel 9a won’t hit stores this month; Here's why

Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details gcw

Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to launch in April: Check expected features, price and more gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design check details here gcw

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design | Check details here

Recent Stories

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon