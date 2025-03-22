user
user

Jio’s special IPL offer: Enjoy 90 days of FREE JioHotstar subscription with THIS plan!

Jio launches a new Rs 299 recharge plan for IPL 2025, offering a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar subscription. Enjoy live IPL matches, unlimited data, and calling benefits.

Jio Special IPL offer enjoy 90 days of free jiohotstar subscription with this plan gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket season is set to kick off on March 22 (2025), and Reliance Jio has come up with a special recharge plan for its users. The top telecom provider is offering customers a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar subscription with these new recharge rates. Users will be able to watch the IPL matches live and uninterrupted thanks to this. High-speed broadband, unlimited calling, and other perks will also be included in the subscription.

Jio's latest Rs 299 plan for IPL 2025

Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge package that costs Rs 299 per month. Cricket fans who wish to watch the IPL 2025 without paying additional membership fees are the target audience for the idea. This plan provides the following:

  • The duration of this plan is 28 days.
  • Each day, users will receive 1.5GB of high-speed data, for a total of 42GB over the validity period.
  • It includes free nationwide roaming and unlimited voice calling on all Indian networks.
  • Every day, users will receive 100 free SMS.
  • The recharge will include a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar membership, allowing you to access IPL 2025 and other premium content.
  • Extra advantages: Free use of the JioCloud and JioTV applications

Also Read | JioStar in talks with telecom giants to bundle IPL 2025 streaming with data plans

For cricket fans who don't want to miss a single IPL 2025 match, the most recent Jio subscription with extra IPL advantages is a fantastic offer. Jio customers can take advantage of smooth sports entertainment without worrying about extra subscription fees thanks to the benefits of unlimited calls, high-speed data, and free JioHotstar access.

How to activate JioHotstar subscription?

Users may activate their free JioHotstar membership by entering their Jio mobile number into the JioHotstar app after recharging with any of the qualifying plans. For ninety days following the date of activation, the free access is still available. In order to prepare for an exciting IPL season, it is thus time for cricket fans to upgrade and rejuvenate.

Also read | Reliance Jio unveils Rs 100 recharge plan with JioHotstar and more - Here's what you get!

