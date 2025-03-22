Vodafone Idea offers FREE JioHotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 – Check details!

Read Full Article

Cricket fans all throughout the nation are excited to watch all the excitement as the IPL 2025 gets underway. Jio Hotstar is the only platform available for watching IPL matches this year, and telecom firms are supporting the game fans by offering free OTT subscriptions and special recharge options. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has entered the telecom competition by introducing three new prepaid plans that include a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription.

These Vi recharge options are worth taking into consideration if you're a cricket enthusiast and want to watch IPL matches on your phone without incurring additional OTT fees. Vi has launched three recharge options that give a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription at prices of Rs 239, Rs 399, and Rs 101. Let's examine these plans' features in more depth.

Vodafone's Rs 239 plan

The 28-day plan is in effect.

It provides 2GB of high-speed internet daily and free, limitless calling across all networks.

For the full 28-day OTT benefit, users will receive 300 SMS. Additionally, a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription for IPL streaming will be provided.

For people who want daily data for streaming, browsing, and keeping connected, this plan is ideal.

Vodafone's Rs 399 plan

The duration of this plan is 28 days.

It provides limitless, free calling to all networks and comes with 2GB of high-speed data every day.

Every day, users will receive 100 free SMS.

It provides OTT benefits such as a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription that enables free IPL viewing. Bonus feature: Rollover of weekend data (moving unneeded data to weekends)

For heavy data users who want more freedom with your wasted data, this plan is perfect.

Vodafone's Rs 101 plan

The 30-day plan.

It has the advantage of OTT: Jio Hotstar membership for free

Note: Voice calls and data advantages are not included with this package.

For customers who simply require the Jio Hotstar subscription and no other cellular services, this reasonably priced package is ideal.

