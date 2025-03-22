user
user

Vodafone Idea offers FREE JioHotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 – Check details!

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers free Jio Hotstar subscriptions with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025. Enjoy IPL streaming on your phone with Vi's Rs 239, Rs 399, and Rs 101 recharge options.

Vodafone Idea offers free jiohotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Cricket fans all throughout the nation are excited to watch all the excitement as the IPL 2025 gets underway. Jio Hotstar is the only platform available for watching IPL matches this year, and telecom firms are supporting the game fans by offering free OTT subscriptions and special recharge options. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has entered the telecom competition by introducing three new prepaid plans that include a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription.

These Vi recharge options are worth taking into consideration if you're a cricket enthusiast and want to watch IPL matches on your phone without incurring additional OTT fees. Vi has launched three recharge options that give a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription at prices of Rs 239, Rs 399, and Rs 101. Let's examine these plans' features in more depth.

Also Read | Jio’s special IPL offer: Enjoy 90 days of FREE JioHotstar subscription with THIS plan!

Vodafone's Rs 239 plan

  • The 28-day plan is in effect.
  • It provides 2GB of high-speed internet daily and free, limitless calling across all networks.
  • For the full 28-day OTT benefit, users will receive 300 SMS. Additionally, a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription for IPL streaming will be provided.
  • For people who want daily data for streaming, browsing, and keeping connected, this plan is ideal.

Vodafone's Rs 399 plan

  • The duration of this plan is 28 days.
  • It provides limitless, free calling to all networks and comes with 2GB of high-speed data every day.
  • Every day, users will receive 100 free SMS.
  • It provides OTT benefits such as a complimentary Jio Hotstar subscription that enables free IPL viewing. Bonus feature: Rollover of weekend data (moving unneeded data to weekends)
  • For heavy data users who want more freedom with your wasted data, this plan is perfect.

Also Read | JioStar in talks with telecom giants to bundle IPL 2025 streaming with data plans

Vodafone's Rs 101 plan

  • The 30-day plan.
  • It has the advantage of OTT: Jio Hotstar membership for free
  • Note: Voice calls and data advantages are not included with this package.
  • For customers who simply require the Jio Hotstar subscription and no other cellular services, this reasonably priced package is ideal.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed! gcw

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

Jio Special IPL offer enjoy 90 days of free jiohotstar subscription with this plan gcw

Jio’s special IPL offer: Enjoy 90 days of FREE JioHotstar subscription with THIS plan!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 gcw

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Kolkata Metro to run extra trains for KKR vs RCB opening match gcw

IPL 2025: Kolkata Metro to run extra trains for KKR vs RCB opening match

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour iwh

9 must-read books to decode human psychology and behaviour

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more MEG

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

IPL 2025: RCB head coach Andy Flower takes a dig at KKR ahead of season opener in Kolkata HRD

IPL 2025: RCB head coach Andy Flower takes a dig at KKR ahead of season opener in Kolkata

Sky Force, Wicked to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend NTI

Sky Force to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Recent Videos

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Asianet EXCLUSIVE | ₹7,500 Crore SCAM! Is Karnataka's Smart Meter Project Massive Daylight Robbery?

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon