iOS 26 introduces exciting AI features like real-time translation, visual AI, AI shortcuts, and enhanced reminders. However, many of these features require an iPhone 15 Pro or later, leveraging Apple's AI technology.

Apple introduced the new iOS 26 version at the WWDC 2025 earlier this week which does get the new liquid glass design interface. Apple has chosen to take its time and just discuss the things that will be accessible right away since its AI emphasis hasn't been as stunning as it might be thus far.

Therefore, several of the features that were emphasised during the keynote are included in the iOS 26 feature list. You will need an iPhone 15 Pro or later model to use some of these functions, though, since they are compatible with iPhones that have Apple AI technology.

AI-Assisted Real-Time Translation

You must also be aware of the hardware requirements if you witnessed the amazing live translation feature at the WWDC 2025 keynote functioning on FaceTime, Messages, and Phone Calls. These iOS 26 features won't be available to users of the iPhone 13 or 14 Pro model. Any device from the iPhone 16 series or the iPhone 15 Pro is required. For everyone else, the translation option will either be lost or upgraded.

Visual AI

The action button or camera control is required for Apple's version of Circle to Search to function, which relies on visual intelligence. Apple offers you the choice to utilise visual AI to assess a photo and its contents once you take a screenshot of a page or image. If you find something you like and want to purchase it online, you may utilise it.

New Shortcuts for AI

Shortcuts is another AI function that is only available in the most recent models. The application allows you to summarise text, make pictures, and even utilise Apple AI to find answers to your questions. As long as your iPhone can use its AI features, Apple is delivering this, albeit it might not be helpful to everyone.

AI-Powered Reminders

One of the AI enhancements included in the iOS 26 version is available for reminders. Based on the timeframes, Apple AI will assess your emails, generate a new shopping list, and set various actions. Although it may not seem fancy, many people who use the iPhone 15 Pro or later versions may find it handy.

Additional GenMoji Enhancements

Apple is enabling users to build a new GenMoji by combining other emojis. You may use recommendations and prompts to further explore, such as changing the clothes or adding a different haircut. Additional features, such as designing a new backdrop based on various effects like print, anime, or watercolour, are also supported by ChatGPT.