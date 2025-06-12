iOS 26 introduces a revolutionary "Liquid Glass" design, enhancing customization and giving key apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos a fresh look. The update is available for iPhone from iPhone 11 to iPhone 16, including SE 2nd and 3rd gen and 16e.

The most significant iPhone overhaul since iOS 7 was presented at the WWDC conference in Cupertino with the release of Apple's new iOS 26. Additionally, this update is the first time Apple has abandoned the sequential naming method in favour of a new one depending on the date of the future year.

With iOS 26, Apple added a design feature known as "Liquid Glass" to its user interface. This element is effectively a see-through, fluid animation that varies according to what's on the screen. With backdrops that react to your iPhone's movements and time that changes to match your wallpaper, the Lock Screen and Home Screen may now be customised more.

Additionally, Apple has given three popular apps—Safari, Camera, and Photos—a significant makeover. While Photos now divides your primary library and collections into sections, the Camera app gets a more streamlined design. Web pages may dominate the screen in Safari, and applications like News and Apple Music have floating tab bars that disappear and then return as you navigate.

Apple iOS 26: Eligible devices

Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max

iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Mini; iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Pro; and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13, iPhone 13, Mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14

iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generations

iPhone 16e

When and where to download iOS 26?

The latest iOS version is often shipped with the new iPhone when it launches in September, though Apple does not formally announce when it will happen. New operating system upgrades for all earlier phones are often released a few days following the release of the most recent iPhone.

The first public beta of iOS 26 should be available sometime next month, but if you are in dire need of a sneak peek at the next operating system, you can always download the developer beta.