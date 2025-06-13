Image Credit : Pexels

Users of iPhones will soon need to enable Adaptive Power, a new clever battery-saving option that was predicted to be included with the iOS 26 update.

Apple has finally provided iPhone owners with a trustworthy tool to assess their battery consumption and trends. By providing you with the precise amount of time left until the iPhone reaches the 80 per cent mark, the new power mode goes one step further. When the iPhone is charging, this information will appear just next to the charging percentage displayed on the lock screen.

What are the advantages?

As previously said, having this function has several advantages. Users of iPhones will be aware of how long they must leave their smartphone plugged in in order to charge. Second, they will be aware of the charging speed that the charger offers and, if needed, change it for quicker results.