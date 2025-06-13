iOS 26’s new battery feature shows 80% charge time, tracks usage and more
iOS 26 introduces a new feature displaying the time until your iPhone reaches 80% charge. This feature, alongside a redesigned battery section in Settings, helps users monitor battery consumption and optimize charging.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Apple is finally making it simple to determine when your iPhone will reach 80 per cent power. The home screen will display these facts. Many new features including a redesign of the liquid glass look are included in the iOS 26 update, but some of the company's helpful tools will be seen as being just as significant as those improvements.
Users of iPhones will soon need to enable Adaptive Power, a new clever battery-saving option that was predicted to be included with the iOS 26 update.
Apple has finally provided iPhone owners with a trustworthy tool to assess their battery consumption and trends. By providing you with the precise amount of time left until the iPhone reaches the 80 per cent mark, the new power mode goes one step further. When the iPhone is charging, this information will appear just next to the charging percentage displayed on the lock screen.
What are the advantages?
As previously said, having this function has several advantages. Users of iPhones will be aware of how long they must leave their smartphone plugged in in order to charge. Second, they will be aware of the charging speed that the charger offers and, if needed, change it for quicker results.
Therefore, if your iPhone is showing 8 minutes to 80 percent and you are using a sluggish charger, you may easily consider changing the adapter to achieve faster results.
The change doesn't stop there, either. If you wish to charge over 80 percent, the new Battery section in Settings provides a charging status meter that shows you how long it will take to reach 100 percent charge.
More detailed information, such as daily consumption, may be viewed by iPhone users for a week or longer. Any app that uses more battery than normal will be detailed by the feature, which will also explain why it changed so quickly. Additionally, Apple is introducing a new Adaptive Power mode that will monitor battery life and determine whether lowering screen brightness might lengthen the device's background standby time.