Yashasvi Jaiswal REVEALS reason for changing his state team from Mumbai to Goa

India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally broken his silence on his decision to leave Mumbai and move to Goa for the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season. Amid the ongoing IPL 2025, where Jaiswal is playing for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Cricket Association received a big setback as the youngster decided to part ways with the team and represent Goa cricket team from the upcoming season of the Indian domestic cricket.

Jaiswal began his professional career with Mumbai, where represented the team across all age group levels before moving on to play for the senior side. The 23-year-old made his Mumbai senior team in the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in January 2019. Since then, he played all formats of the game for Mumbai. He also emerged as the batting mainstay for Mumbai cricket team across all formats, specially first-class and List-A cricket, where he played crucial roles in Mumbai’s success.

Earlier, as per the report by The Indian Express, Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal requested a non-objection certificate to seek a new opportunity in Goa. The source close to Jaiswal confirmed the development of shifting his state team from Mumbai to Goa.

“He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal.” MCA source told TIE.

What made Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai?

According to the report by The Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association to seek a NOC to play for Goa in the upcoming domestic season. In the letter, Jaiswal stated that it was a ‘difficult’ decision to leave Mumbai, given that he played all his cricket in the city.

However, the young Indian opener further revealed that the leadership opportunity provided by Goa is the reason behind his decision to leave Mumbai. He also stated that his first goal will be to play well for Team India and play for Goa whenever he is not on national duty.

“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal wrote in his letter.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role.

“My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it." he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal follows Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad’s path

Yashasvi Jaiswal has followed the footsteps of his former Mumbai teammates, Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, who have represented Goa during their careers. He played his last match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir after the BCCI mandated the Indian players to participate in domestic cricket in order to be considered for selection after the disastrous Test series against Australia.

In first-class cricket for Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 863 runs, including four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 53.93 in 10 matches. Overall, the young Indian opener has aggregated 3712 runs, including 13 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 60.85 in 36 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was a standout player for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he aggregated 391 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 43.44 in 10 innings.

Will Jaiwal’s leadership role at Goa change his fortunes?

Yashasvi Jaiswal seemingly took the decision to move from Mumbai to Goa by considering his long-term career prospects. Jaiswal has been considered one of the future captains of Team India and leading Goa could prove to be a stepping stone in his journey toward taking up leadership roles at the highest level.

Jaiswal is yet to lead the team across all levels of cricket. Despite his early success at the international level, Yashasvi Jaiswal was not given an opportunity to lead Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches after Sanju Samson did not receive clearance to play the initial matches of the IPL 2025 due to right index injury. Rather, Riyan Parag was given responsibility to lead the team.

Moving to Goa could be a strategic move to gain leadership experience and bolster his chances of taking leading teams at higher levels in the future. Also, Goa got promoted to the Elite Group for the next Ranji Trophy season after winning Plate Group of the prestigious tournament, defeating Nagaland in the final. Therefore, moving to Goa will enable to test his leadership skills in a more competitive environment while contributing to the team’s success in the Elite Group.

