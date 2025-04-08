Global executions sky rocket in 10 years: Which nation tops list?

World News
Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for 90% of recorded executions, driving the steep spike.
Iran topped the list with at least 972 executions in 2024, a rise from 853 in 2023.
Saudi Arabia saw a record 345 executions, double the previous year's total, according to Amnesty International.
Iraq's executions rose sharply to 63 in 2024, nearly quadrupling compared to 2023.
Amnesty reports that China executed thousands, though it refuses to disclose official data.
Saudi Arabia continued using executions to target Shi’a minority and protestors from past anti-government protests.
Iran executed 23-year-old protester Mohammad Ghobadlou, highlighting the harsh punishments for dissent.
Over 40% of global executions were tied to drug-related offenses, with Singapore and China among the top offenders.
Malaysia reprieved 1,000 death row inmates after removing mandatory capital punishment for drug trafficking.
The United States remains an outlier, with four states resuming executions in 2024, including the use of nitrogen gas.
Only 15 countries carried out executions in 2024, signaling a significant shift toward death penalty abolition.
Zimbabwe abolished the death penalty, joining six other African countries in recent years.
