user
user icon

Akhil Akkineni’s 'Lenin' glimpse drops: Will it turn his career around?

Akhil Akkineni, struggling for a breakthrough, unveils his new film 'Lenin' on his birthday. Will this be the movie to change his career trajectory?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Akhil Akkineni: Akhil Akkineni has done five films so far. But none gave a proper hit. Although he is trying to prove himself as a hero, he has not got success. The last film `Agent`, which had high hopes, also disappointed badly.

article_image2

The new film starring Akhil has been finalized with the title `Lenin`. The title glimpse has been released accordingly. Nagarjuna shared it through social media.


article_image3

The teaser starts with a statue of God and a chariot from the Mahabharata. The opening scenes show the hero entering the battlefield. While Vishnu's avatar is shining behind, a young man puts his foot on a chair and picks up a sword, ready for battle.

article_image4

The scenes with Akhil's voiceover give goosebumps. The quote that no war is more violent than the fight for love is amazing. It seems Akhil loves the heroine Sreeleela in this, and the movie is about the war he wages for her love. The glimpse is awesome. It seems Akhil has finally got the right movie. Thaman's BGM is on another level in this.

article_image5

akhil akkineni, lenin movie

Kishore Abburi is directing the film `Lenin` starring Akhil and Sreeleela. Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi are producing this film jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Sitara Entertainment. The film, which is in the filming stage, is scheduled to release in the second half of this year. 

ALSO READ: Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck MEG

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love" NTI

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love"

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved hes hardcore WWE fan HRD

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR's Venkatesh Iyer proved he's a huge WWE fan

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline MEG

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India's Got Latent backlash; Read on NTI

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India’s Got Latent backlash; Read on

Recent Stories

P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH) ddr

P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH)

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma dmn

Assam now India's 3rd fastest growing state with GDP growth rate of 7.94 percent, says CM Sarma

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

IPL 2025 MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition MEG

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition

Recent Videos

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Video Icon
IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Video Icon
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon