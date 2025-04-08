Akhil Akkineni’s 'Lenin' glimpse drops: Will it turn his career around?

Read Full Gallery

Akhil Akkineni, struggling for a breakthrough, unveils his new film 'Lenin' on his birthday. Will this be the movie to change his career trajectory?

Akhil Akkineni: Akhil Akkineni has done five films so far. But none gave a proper hit. Although he is trying to prove himself as a hero, he has not got success. The last film `Agent`, which had high hopes, also disappointed badly.

The new film starring Akhil has been finalized with the title `Lenin`. The title glimpse has been released accordingly. Nagarjuna shared it through social media.

The teaser starts with a statue of God and a chariot from the Mahabharata. The opening scenes show the hero entering the battlefield. While Vishnu's avatar is shining behind, a young man puts his foot on a chair and picks up a sword, ready for battle.

The scenes with Akhil's voiceover give goosebumps. The quote that no war is more violent than the fight for love is amazing. It seems Akhil loves the heroine Sreeleela in this, and the movie is about the war he wages for her love. The glimpse is awesome. It seems Akhil has finally got the right movie. Thaman's BGM is on another level in this.

Kishore Abburi is directing the film `Lenin` starring Akhil and Sreeleela. Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi are producing this film jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Sitara Entertainment. The film, which is in the filming stage, is scheduled to release in the second half of this year. ALSO READ: Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck

