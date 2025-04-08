Australian batter Will Pucovski retires at 27: Why the highly-rated cricketer called it quits early? (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Australian batter Will Pucovski has decided to pull the curtains down on his promising career at the age of 27 on Tuesday, April 8.

Pucovski was touted as one of the next big things for Australian cricket after he made a brilliant Test debut against India in 2021, scoring 62 off 110 balls in the third Test at Sydney. Unfortunately, it was his only Test appearance after a great start to his career as he dislocated his shoulder while fielding that match, which derailed his promising career.

However, the Australian batter was in the news more often than not for his ongoing battles with concussion-related issues, which plagued much of his domestic and international career. Will Pucovski suffered concussions after being hit by bouncers while playing in first-class cricket for his state team Victoria. The reports suggested that endured concussions close to a dozen times, which ultimately took a toll on his physical well-being and mental health, compelling him to retire from the sport.

Will Pucovski on his decision to retire

Speaking on Sen Sports radio with Whateley, Will Pucovski confirmed that he would not be playing cricket again. He expressed his fear of returning to the sport after being hit in the head multiple times during his career.

“I'm not going to be playing cricket again. It's been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible. The simple message is, I won't be playing at any level again," the 27-year-old said.

“It can be quite difficult to see how I can get out to play professional sport again when I’m struggling to live my life how I want to.

“I just don’t want to risk doing any more damage to my brain than I’ve already done,” he added.

Pucovski's decision to retire from all formats of cricket came a year after the medical panel recommended to quit cricket in light of the recurring concussions. Pucovsk’s constant concussions after getting blows on his head by the bouncers during domestic cricket matches raised concerns among medical professionals and Cricket Australia about the long-term impact on his neurological health.

Will Pucovski’s last appearance was in the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Tasmania, where he suffered a concussion after he was hit by a bouncer off Riley Meredith in the 2nd innings of the match. This led the medical panel to advice the Australian batter to call it quits from the game on medical grounds.

Will Pucovski struggles with the effects of the blows

The Australian batter revealed that he is struggling with the effects of the blows on his head, which has ultimate affected not just his cricket but his quality of life.

“There’s the mental health symptoms which is one part of it. Then there’s the fatigue, which is quite bad, I get regular headaches,” Will Pucovski said.

I really struggle with things on my left side. If I have things happening on my left I feel sick and dizzy. I struggle with motion sickness.

“I know what I was like before these concussions and I know what I am now,” he added.

Will Pucovski made 36 appearances in first-class cricket for Victoria and amassed 2350 runs, including seven centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 45.19 in 36 matches.

What is next for Will Pucovski?

After retiring from his promising career, Will Pucovski will pick up coaching duties as he is set to join Melbourne Cricket Club as the head coach next year. Pucovski began his professional career with MCC as a teenager in the 2014/15 summer.

“It's definitely something that I'm really passionate about. I'm going to be coaching the MCC (Melbourne Cricket Club) next year, which is really exciting. It's always felt like a second home to me and I've always felt the love and support from the MCC while playing at higher levels or playing for them.” the retired Australian batter said.

“I've been around there since I was 11 or 12 with their junior academy and all the way through. Coaching is always something that I've always wanted to scratch that itch with. I'm really excited to give that a go and see where it takes me," he concluded.

