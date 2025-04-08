Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UCL showdown | Odegaard's redemption: From Bernabeu outcast to Gunners' captain

Read Full Article

As Arsenal prepare to host Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, all eyes are on one man: Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker has emerged as the central figure in a high-stakes European night that not only defines Arsenal’s season but also marks a deeply personal chapter in Odegaard’s footballing journey.

“He will surely be disappointed with how his Real Madrid career ended; he will have something to prove to Carlo Ancelotti, the manager who signed him and then sold him,” former French international Emmanuel Petit bluntly stated ahead of the clash. It’s a sentiment many share, as Odegaard lines up to face the club that once signed him as a generational talent—and eventually let him go.

Odegaard: A dream turned sour in Madrid

Odegaard's arrival at Real Madrid in 2015 was accompanied by immense hype. At just 15, he was labeled a prodigy. But the fairy tale never materialized.

“I was just a kid who came to training. I didn't take part in the games. I felt a bit like an outsider. I was stuck in the middle. I stopped playing with the spark that was so typical of my game. I was more concerned with not making mistakes than actually playing my game,” Odegaard admitted in a candid reflection on his early years in Spain.

Odegaard: Caught in a system that didn’t suit him

Real Madrid’s dominant midfield trio of Kroos, Modric, and Casemiro left no space for a developing No.10 like Odegaard. The club’s 4-3-3 system forced him out wide, where his natural creativity was stifled.

“I started the first two games of that season in 2020-21, but I wasn't fully recovered. I didn't play at my best and after that, I didn't get many more opportunities,” he recalled of his final season in white.

Odegaard: Loan to Arsenal — and a fresh start

In January 2021, Arsenal took a chance on the then 22-year-old via a loan deal. It was a move that would reshape his career. Six months later, the Gunners signed him permanently for 40 million euros—a bargain in hindsight. Under Mikel Arteta, Odegaard found both freedom and responsibility.

“In Arteta's scheme, the Gunner number 8 also doesn't enjoy the position of attacking midfielder... but he is part of the midfield trident... Less spectacular (5 goals and 8 assists in 34 games), but more effective.”

Now Arsenal’s captain, Odegaard has led a young squad back to Europe’s elite.

Odegaard: Arteta’s faith changes everything

“We have signed a player who has all the qualities to offer the performance and demands we are looking for,” Arteta said. “I think it's very important for the club, as we've signed a player who has all the qualities to deliver the performance and the demands we're looking for, and also a person who exceptionally represents the values ​​of this club.”

Those values will be on full display when Odegaard steps onto the pitch against Real Madrid, in what will be the first time he faces them in Arsenal colours.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid: The irony isn’t lost

Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti, the same man who signed Odegaard, had his say on the situation—perhaps unintentionally adding a layer of irony to the match.

“I think the history of this club tells us that many starters have sat on the bench for a long time. Vinicius, for a couple of years, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga. If you want to be at Real Madrid, it's customary to sit on the bench for a bit.”

But Odegaard didn’t have the patience—or perhaps the support—needed to wait out his turn. Unlike Isco, James Rodríguez or Marco Asensio, who adapted to Real Madrid’s tactical rigidity, Odegaard found himself increasingly isolated.

Champions League spotlight: A night of truth

Tonight, under the floodlights at the Emirates Stadium, Martin Odegaard has the opportunity to show exactly what Real Madrid lost. As captain of a reborn Arsenal side, he’s no longer the unsure teenager looking for minutes—he’s the heartbeat of a team chasing glory.

This isn’t just another Champions League quarter-final. For Odegaard, it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative, prove the doubters wrong, and show that sometimes, the path to greatness doesn’t follow the traditional route—it takes a detour through North London.

