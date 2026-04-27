Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons has suffered a devastating knee injury, ruling him out of Spurs’ relegation battle and the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign. His emotional reaction revealed heartbreak as his season ended abruptly.

Xavi Simons is out of Tottenham's Premier League relegation fight and this summer's World Cup with a knee injury, the Dutch star said, describing himself as "heartbroken".

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The 23-year-old midfielder was left clutching his right knee and was stretchered off in distress in Tottenham's crucial 1-0 win at already relegated Wolves on Saturday.

In an emotional post on social media late Sunday, Simons said his season was over, with reports suggesting he may have sustained a serious ACL injury that could keep him out for several months.

"They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way," Simons, who has played 34 times for his country, wrote on Instagram.

"My season has come to an abrupt end and I'm just trying to process it.

"Honestly, I'm heartbroken. None of it makes sense.

"All I've wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me, along with the World Cup.

"Representing my country this summer, just gone."

Simons' injury is a major blow to new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose side are two points from Premier League safety with four matches remaining.

He would also have played a key part for the Netherlands at the World Cup in North America starting on June 11.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)