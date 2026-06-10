Australian cricket icon Matthew Hayden has joined Glasgow Cosmic as co-Owner and Head Coach for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), bringing his vast experience to the new franchise as it prepares for its debut campaign.

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden has officially joined Glasgow Cosmic as co-Owner and Head Coach ahead of the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), marking a major milestone for the franchise as it prepares for its debut campaign.

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A World Cup winner and one of the most celebrated opening batters in cricket history, Hayden brings a wealth of international experience, leadership and cricketing expertise to the Glasgow-based franchise, according to a release. His appointment strengthens Glasgow Cosmic's ambitions of building a competitive and globally recognised cricket brand in the emerging European cricket landscape.

Hayden Expresses Excitement for New Role

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Hayden said, "It is with great honour and genuine humility that I accept the role of Head Coach of the Glasgow Cosmics for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League. Cricket has given me a lifetime of opportunities - as a player, teammate, mentor, broadcaster and coach - and the chance to help build a new franchise from the ground up is a challenge that excites me enormously."

Franchise's Vision Attracted Hayden

Hayden revealed that it was the long-term vision of the franchise and its leadership that inspired him to become part of the project. "What attracted me most to the Glasgow Cosmics project was not simply the cricket opportunity, but the vision behind it. Great teams are built on strong values, clear purpose and people who are prepared to think boldly. From my very first conversations, I could see that ambition in Mugafi Group CEO Dr. Rashid Khan and the leadership team at Mugafi Sports," he said.

Objectives for the Upcoming Season

He further outlined the team's objectives for the upcoming season. "Our objective will be to build a team that plays courageous cricket, embraces innovation, respects the traditions of the game, and develops a strong connection with the people of Glasgow and cricket fans around the world."

A New Chapter for Global Cricket

Highlighting the significance of the new competition, Hayden described the European T20 Premier League as a major opportunity for cricket's continued global expansion. "The European T20 Premier League represents an exciting new chapter for global cricket. It provides opportunities for emerging players, creates new pathways for talent, and showcases the game's ability to unite people across cultures and borders."

'The Real Work Begins'

As Glasgow Cosmic begins preparations for its first season, Hayden expressed confidence in the journey ahead. "I look forward to working alongside our coaching staff, management, players and supporters as we begin this journey together. This is a new club, a new competition and a new opportunity. Now the real work begins. See you in Glasgow." (ANI)