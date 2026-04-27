Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have reignited their rivalry off the pitch by investing in Spanish clubs. Ronaldo bought into Almeria, while Messi took control of UE Cornella, sparking fresh intrigue in their football journeys.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whose rivalry defined world football for more than a decade, have now taken their competition off the pitch. The two icons have invested in Spanish clubs, opening a new chapter in their storied careers.

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Ronaldo purchased a 25 percent stake in Almeria in February, while Messi recently took control of UE Cornella. Their moves mark a shift from exhibition matches to ownership, as both look to shape football beyond their playing days.

Ronaldo’s Almeria Investment

Almeria, currently third in the Segunda Division, are pushing for promotion back to LaLiga. Ronaldo’s involvement strengthens ties with Saudi Arabia, as the club is majority-owned by a consortium led by Mohammed Al-Khereiji, who played a role in Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr.

The club’s Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos seats 17,400, offering Ronaldo a platform far larger than Messi’s Cornella. His investment aligns with his long-stated ambition to own a major club. In 2024, Ronaldo said he wanted to fix structural flaws in European football institutions, hinting at ownership as his future path.

Ronaldo sees Almeria as a chance to diversify his business portfolio and continue his football links. He aims to boost commercial appeal, attract international interest, and strengthen both the first team and academy.

Messi’s Cornella Project

Messi’s choice of UE Cornella reflects his deep ties to Catalonia. The club plays in the fifth tier, the Tercera Federacion, with a modest 1,500-capacity stadium just five miles from Camp Nou. Cornella previously spent a decade in the third tier, and Messi’s arrival signals ambition to climb back up.

The announcement of his investment highlighted a commitment to developing local talent and reinforcing community roots. Cornella’s strong youth system was a clear attraction. Alumni include Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, Barcelona legend Jordi Alba, and Keita Balde, who scored prolifically before moving to Lazio.

Messi’s project is guided by sustainability and long-term growth, aiming to blend ambition with local identity.

Both clubs boast notable alumni. Almeria has produced stars like Alvaro Negredo, who earned a move to Real Madrid, and Darwin Nunez, now at Liverpool. Bruno, Tottenham’s assistant coach, also spent three years there.

Cornella’s youth ranks nurtured David Raya and Jordi Alba, while Keita Balde’s prolific spell showcased the club’s ability to develop talent despite limited resources.

Could They Face Each Other?

Currently, Almeria and Cornella are three divisions apart, making a competitive clash unlikely. A glamour friendly could be arranged, though Almeria may question its utility. The Copa del Rey offers another possibility, but Cornella failed to qualify for preliminary rounds this season.

Messi will hope Cornella rises through the pyramid, while Ronaldo pushes Almeria toward LaLiga. A future meeting would capture global attention, echoing their historic rivalry. Broader Trend

Both players already hold stakes elsewhere: Messi in Inter Miami and Ronaldo in Al-Nassr. Their moves reflect a growing trend of footballers transitioning into ownership after retirement, ensuring influence beyond their playing careers.