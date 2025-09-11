A major WWE milestone is on the horizon as a global first is confirmed following an accidental leak.

In a landmark move for professional wrestling, WrestleMania will leave North America for the first time in its storied history. Multiple sources confirm that WrestleMania 43 is set for 2027 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following an accidental early reveal from officials.

The news surfaced after a press release from Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, briefly went live announcing the event. The statement was quickly deleted, but industry outlet PWInsider reports the information is accurate, with an official joint announcement from WWE and Saudi authorities expected soon.

WWE Taking WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia

WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 through a strategic partnership that brought two Premium Live Events to the country each year. The deal was strengthened during Night of Champions Weekend, as revealed by WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

The collaboration has already produced major headlines in 2024, including the announcement that the 39th annual Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh in January 2026, alongside two other Saudi-hosted PLEs that year.

Rumors of WrestleMania heading to the Kingdom have circulated for years, with speculation intensifying after reports emerged that The Rock was being targeted for a marquee role at the event.

From Las Vegas to Riyadh – A Shift in WWE’s Biggest Stage

WWE had previously confirmed WrestleMania 42 for April 18–19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, following the cancellation of its original New Orleans booking. The same venue hosted WrestleMania 41, but the 43rd edition will now break tradition by moving overseas.

The 2027 spectacle in Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the most significant events in WWE history, marking a new chapter for The Showcase of the Immortals and expanding its global reach in unprecedented fashion.