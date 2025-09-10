Image Credit : Getty

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has overseen WWE programming for over three years, but many fans have voiced frustration over how AJ Styles has been presented during this period. In 2022, Triple H brought back Gallows and Anderson after their stints in AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT, only for the duo to be underutilized and released again earlier this year.

A storyline portraying The Game as the man who released The Good Brothers could work, with Styles cast as an anti‑authority figure battling management. Given Triple H’s final say in creative matters, such an angle would make sense within WWE’s narrative framework.