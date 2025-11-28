Gujarat Giants Head Coach Michael Klinger praised his squad for WPL 2026, highlighting a great mix of players. Key buys include Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali (RTM), and the return of Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham.

Gujarat Giants Head Coach Michael Klinger expressed his enthusiasm with the Giants squad for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, praising the mix of overseas and local players. He believes the team has a strong balance and a terrific starting XI. GG assembled a strong squad at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction held in Delhi on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Auction Highlights and Squad Composition

Gujarat Giants opened their auction with a marquee purchase, securing New Zealand legend Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore. Renuka Singh, who played an integral role in India's recent ICC World Cup triumph, became the franchise's second buy, picked up for Rs 60 lakh. Batter Bharti Fulmali was re-acquired for Rs 70 lakh as the Giants exercised their first RTM, while Titas Sadhu was added to the squad for Rs 30 lakh.

"We're really happy with the squad we got. We've picked a great mix of overseas and local players, and we will be going into the tournament in January with a really strong option and a great team to choose our starting eleven from... I think our balance is great... Unfortunately, many good players got unsold tonight. To be honest, if you look at our squad and our attentions, we had Beth Mooney, who's a keeper-batter. So there was less intent for us to look for another keeper batter," Gujarat Giants Head Coach Michael Klinger told ANI.

Accelerated Auction and Strategic Buys

In the accelerated auction, the Giants used their second RTM to re-acquire Kashvee Gautam for Rs 65 lakh. They then secured three consecutive signings: Kanika Ahuja (Rs 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (Rs 45 lakh), and Georgia Wareham (Rs 1 crore). Kanwar has been with the franchise since the inaugural edition. Australian star Wareham, who made her WPL debut with Gujarat before winning the title with RCB in 2024 and featuring for them again in 2025, now returns to the Giants.

Gujarat Giants picked up Kim Garth for Rs 50 lakh, while Vadodara-born Yastika Bhatia was acquired for the same amount. They further strengthened their roster with domestic talents Anushka Sharma (Rs 45 lakh), Happy Kumari (Rs 10 lakh) and Shivani Singh (Rs 10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants concluded the auction by securing experienced players Danielle Wyatt-Hodge for Rs 50 lakh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad for Rs 40 lakh, along with promising domestic talent Ayushi Soni for Rs 30 lakh.

Gujarat Giants Full Squad for WPL 2026

Gujarat Giants full squad for WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner - All-rounder - Rs 3.50 Crore Beth Mooney - WK-Batter - Rs 2.50 crore Sophie Devine - Allrounder - Rs 2 crore Renuka Singh Thakur - Bowler - Rs 60 lakh Bharti Fulmali - Batter - Rs 70 lakh (RTM) Titas Sadhu - Batter - Rs 30 lakh Kashvee Gautam - Allrounder - Rs 65 lakh (RTM) Kanika Ahuja - Allrounder - Rs 30 lakh Tanuja Kanwar - Allrounder - Rs 45 lakh Georgia Wareham - Allrounder - Rs 1 crore Anushka Sharma - Allrounder - Rs 45 lakh Happy Kumari - Bowler - Rs 10 lakh Kim Garth - Allrounder - Rs 50 lakh Yastika Bhatia - WK-Batter - Rs 50 lakh Shivani Singh - WK Batter - Rs 10 lakh Danielle Wyatt-Hodge - Batter - Rs 50 lakh Rajeshwari Gayakwad - Bowler Rs 40 lakh Ayushi Soni - Allrounder - Rs 30 lakh. (ANI)