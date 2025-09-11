Image Credit : Getty

LA Knight’s uneasy relationship with CM Punk has been brewing since the post‑SummerSlam episode of RAW. That night, Punk inadvertently cost Knight a potential World Heavyweight Championship win by attacking Seth Rollins, who was about to deliver a Stomp to Knight on the concrete floor.

Punk is set to team with AJ Lee against Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza, while The Usos face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Knight, notably, has no match booked against The Vision. Aligning with the faction could thrust him back into the spotlight.