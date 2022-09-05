WWE: What's next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?

Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship title against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV. With over two years of title reign, fans wonder what's next for him.

Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made another successful title defence during the Clash at the Castle 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. He defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a hard-fought battle, with another outside interference from his bloodline family member in the form of Solo Sikoa. With another unconvincing end to the match, fans would be hoping for another proper showdown between the two to determine a rightful winner. However, it is unclear if that would happen so soon. On the same note, we present four possible scenarios of Reigns' road ahead.

Tribal Chief rests, eyes on Sikoa

Sikoa stunned the WWE Universe, making his presence felt in Cardiff, providing Reigns with a massive assist in his successful title defence. Thus, it is likely that WWE will push Sikoa for some time on the main roster, and the champ takes a backseat, for now, to allow the former to get enough time and fame while the latter prepares for his upcoming title defence, which is yet to be announced.

Next title defence?

As for Reigns' next title defence, he will likely do so in the next PPV, Extreme Rules, on October 8. However, with Crown Jewel scheduled in Saudi Arabia on November 5, WWE will need Reigns for the show. Thus, it's likely that Extreme Rules could see a No.1 contenders match between McIntyre and Karrion Kross, with the latter indicating the same with his involvement in the Reigns-McIntyre segments in the past few weeks.

Who next?

As said above, it is likely to be either McIntyre or Kross. However, with WWE's tendency to spring in surprises. Also, with reports of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman returning doing rounds, WWE can inject the two in some manner at Extreme Rules, setting up a potential clash with Reigns at Crown Jewel.