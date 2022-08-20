WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

Ronda Rousey kicked off SmackDown on Friday night, taking the show hostage despite being suspended. As a result, she was arrested and escorted out of the building, but she did attack security personnel.

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey remains suspended for her actions during SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). She had brutally attacked reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan after she lost the match on a controversial note before heading to attack World Wrestling Entertainment officials. She was reportedly fined as well, as she made a surprise appearance on SD last week with a bag full of her fined money right before the contract signing between Liv and Shayna Baszler. On Friday, she did it again, as she kicked off the 1,200th edition of SD by taking it hostage, leading to her arrest.

Notably, Ronda claimed that she had paid more than her fined money and demanded her suspension be lifted. However, interestingly, WWE Official Adam Pearce walked into the arena with security officials, stating that it was above his pay grade to get her suspension lifted. While she refused to leave, security tried to retrain her.

However, it did not avail, as Ronda attacked the security officials. It was then that Pearce called out the police, who arrested her. While Pearce followed her to the cops' car, Ronda took a jab at him, saying, "Well, Adam, nice haircut." It remains interesting to see if her suspension is lifted following the recent events.

Ronda does have a point, as she did not lose the match clean. In the meantime, here's how social media reacted to her arrest. For now, Liv will be taking on Sayna at the Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3, while it will be fascinating to see if Ronda is added to the match to make it a triple-threat.