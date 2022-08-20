Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Ronda Rousey kicked off SmackDown on Friday night, taking the show hostage despite being suspended. As a result, she was arrested and escorted out of the building, but she did attack security personnel.

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Montreal, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey remains suspended for her actions during SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV). She had brutally attacked reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan after she lost the match on a controversial note before heading to attack World Wrestling Entertainment officials. She was reportedly fined as well, as she made a surprise appearance on SD last week with a bag full of her fined money right before the contract signing between Liv and Shayna Baszler. On Friday, she did it again, as she kicked off the 1,200th edition of SD by taking it hostage, leading to her arrest.

    Notably, Ronda claimed that she had paid more than her fined money and demanded her suspension be lifted. However, interestingly, WWE Official Adam Pearce walked into the arena with security officials, stating that it was above his pay grade to get her suspension lifted. While she refused to leave, security tried to retrain her.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    However, it did not avail, as Ronda attacked the security officials. It was then that Pearce called out the police, who arrested her. While Pearce followed her to the cops' car, Ronda took a jab at him, saying, "Well, Adam, nice haircut." It remains interesting to see if her suspension is lifted following the recent events.

    Ronda does have a point, as she did not lose the match clean. In the meantime, here's how social media reacted to her arrest. For now, Liv will be taking on Sayna at the Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3, while it will be fascinating to see if Ronda is added to the match to make it a triple-threat.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video - gps

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    football Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move snt

    Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move

    football Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner snt

    Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner

    football Never seen a bigger ego Wayne Rooney stinging criticism of PSG Kylian Mbappe stirs social media storm snt

    'Never seen a bigger ego': Rooney's stinging criticism of PSG's Mbappe stirs social media storm

    Recent Stories

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam date released; application deadline extended until August 26 - adt

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy drb

    It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids - adt

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Matchday 3 preview and predictions: Manchester United-Liverpool, chelsea, arsenal, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 3 preview and predictions: Man United-Liverpool to present mouth-watering tie

    United Nations all set to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials: Report AJR

    United Nations all set to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials: Report

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon