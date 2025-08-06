SummerSlam 2024 shook the WWE landscape with John Cena's return to his beloved babyface persona and Brock Lesnar's unexpected comeback. These changes, along with other key victories and storyline developments, have shifted the power dynamics.

WWE’s second-largest event of the year unfolded over two nights, delivering shockwaves that dramatically reshaped the pro-wrestling scene. The most significant development was the end of John Cena’s controversial heel run, signaling a return to the beloved babyface persona that fans have long cherished. These shifts raise intriguing questions for the upcoming monthly power rankings.

5. CM Punk

CM Punk’s redemption story captured in WWE: Unreal is reflected in how he’s been embraced internally. Though his most recent WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign lasted only minutes, his intense rivalry with Seth Rollins suggests he’ll soon have another shot at top honors.

4. John Cena

The return of John Cena as a fan-favorite at SummerSlam ended his divisive heel phase. Fans can look forward to a heartfelt farewell tour, celebrating Cena’s storied career — hopefully capped by a compelling final storyline before his retirement.

3. Seth Rollins

Rollins’ surprising MITB cash-in following Cena’s face turn put him atop WWE as the new World Heavyweight Champion. While some question the elaborate fake injury angle, it undeniably delivered a memorable moment. Now, Rollins carries the torch as WWE’s leading heel champion.

2. Cody Rhodes

Regaining the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam with a clean win over Cena confirms Rhodes’ solid place as WWE’s top babyface. His convincing victory and the symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment suggest he’ll remain the centerpiece for WWE’s main event scene for the foreseeable future.

1. Brock Lesnar

Lesnar’s unexpected re-emergence catapulted him to the top of the power rankings. Despite surrounding controversy related to past lawsuits, his immense star power and elite wrestling skill remain undeniable. Should he continue beyond Cena’s retirement tour, Lesnar is poised to leave a lasting imprint on the wrestling landscape.

Women's Power Rankings

5. Becky Lynch

Post-WrestleMania 41, Lynch’s SummerSlam appearance introduced a sharper edge to her character, complete with new entrance music and a pronounced heel persona. Fresh off a victorious feud with Lyra Valkyria, she’s poised to take on Nikki Bella next.

4. Tiffany Stratton

Now eight months into her WWE Women’s Championship reign, Stratton defied expectations at SummerSlam by defeating Jade Cargill cleanly. While not a technical classic, this match reinforced WWE’s confidence in Stratton as a dominant champion.

3. Stephanie Vaquer

Rapidly ascending through WWE’s ranks, Vaquer’s swift rise to challenger status is a testament to her exceptional talent. Her upcoming title shot at Clash in Paris will be a defining moment for her career.

2. Rhea Ripley

Despite coming up short at Evolution and SummerSlam, Ripley remains a top-tier competitor destined for a future championship reign, likely at a marquee event such as WrestleMania 42.

1. Naomi

Naomi has thrived during her reign, highlighted by a heartfelt SummerSlam entrance with her father and a hard-fought victory defending her title against two of the division’s toughest challengers. Her successful heel turn and dominant performances have solidified her position, but a looming challenge awaits from Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming WWE Paris event.

These rankings reflect the current power dynamics in WWE and AEW as the wrestling world anticipates further drama in the coming months. Both promotions are riding notable momentum shifts, setting the stage for compelling storytelling and intense competition ahead.