Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar rarely deviates from his established persona which is a no-nonsense beast who talks less and destroys more. Over the years, he's maintained the same cold, brutal aura that fans first saw when he debuted.

You won’t catch him trying to be relatable or emotional. That commitment to his gimmick, both on and off the screen, is a big reason he still feels like a legit threat every time he walks out.