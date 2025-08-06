WWE: Predictions for John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in 2025

WWE's debut of a two-day SummerSlam felt like a condensed WrestleMania, packed with surprising moments and major shifts. Here’s a projection for the paths of WWE’s top stars.
Cena’s roadmap now points toward battles with legendary opponents. Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam signals a potential Extreme Rules match between these two.
Other match-ups before his retirement include a likely encounter with Roman Reigns and a match with AJ Styles. The ultimate blockbuster would be a trilogy with The Rock.
Rhodes’ journey through Survivor Series lacks clarity. His strongest potential challengers are currently engaged elsewhere.
One plausible contender for Clash in Paris is Drew McIntyre. Another intriguing option would be Aleister Black, offering fresh rivalry potential for Rhodes.
As the leader of WWE’s dominant faction, Rollins is poised for a significant role in Survivor Series. Since WrestleMania, his group has set the stage for multi-person team matches.
Wrestlers currently at odds with the Rollins' faction include CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. WWE could escalate stakes by involving Brock Lesnar.
