WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?

It will be an excellent weekend for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as the promotion hosts the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Saturday. It would be the second last WWE PPV of the year, with Survivor Series: War Games to follow later this month. Meanwhile, the event would be headlined by the Undisputed Universal Championship bout between defending champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. As fans are curious to know what could transpire between the two, we present the predictions of the matches happening at this event.

Can Paul do the unthinkable against Reigns?

Paul has turned out to be a surprise opponent for Reigns, as the fans never expected it. WWE has done a great job promoting the event, with Reigns being warned about Paul's forearm punch that knocked out several opponents in boxing. But, pro-wrestling being a different ball game and Reigns being a veteran, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would choose to make him drop the title against a newcomer. While a tough fight is expected between the two, don't be surprised if the Bloodline gets involved.

Prediction: Reigns retains.

Will Bianca Belair drop the title to Bayley?

Bayley has not had a great last week, as her tag-team faction Damage Control lost the women's tag titles to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, while Belair played her part in keeping the former away from interrupting. The former women's champion will now be desperate to lay her hands on Belair and win the championship again. But given how dominant as a champion Belair has been, it seems unlikely that she would be dropping the title anytime soon.

Prediction: Belair retains

Will Brock Lesnar destroy Bobby Lashley?

Lesnar surprisingly returned to smash Lashley and cost him his United States Championship. With the latter desperate for payback, Lesnar is known to channel one's desperation and use it to his advantage. As both men have a score to settle with each other, WWE is unlikely to disappoint the Arabian crowd with another Lesnar defeat.

Prediction: Lesnar wins

Drew McIntyre aims to end Karrion Kross's nightmare

McIntyre had it won the last time he clashed against Kross before the latter's wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, interfered and cost the former the match. Having smelled blood, McIntyre looks unstoppable right now, and both Kross and Bordeaux might repent about waking up the warrior within the Scot.

Prediction: McIntyre wins

Who is the ultimate giant between Braun Strowman and Omos?

Strowman is undoubtedly the 'Monster of all Monsters', capable of flipping heavy vehicles over and running through any opponent. However, the massive Omos is like a tall tower and is tough to be taken out of. But, Strowman is undoubtedly the man to do so, while it would be interesting to see who has the last laugh.

Prediction: Strowman wins

Can The OC finally end Judgement Day's menace?

Everyone seems frustrated with Judgement Day's scathing attacks on everyone, trying to establish itself as a leading force in WWE. It also appears that The OC has finally had enough and looks to put an end to the JD's threats. But, how they would tackle Rhea Ripley remains to be seen and if any woman finally decides to step up against her.

Prediction: The OC wins

Will the Brawling Brutes take down The Usos?

The Usos have managed to dominate the tag-team division, thanks to the tremendous backing from their so-called 'Head of the Table' Reigns. As they put their Undisputed Tag-Team Championship on the line against the Brawling Brutes, the latter will face an improbable task and don't seem to stand a chance of coming out victorious.

Prediction: The Usos retain

Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to pile more misery on Damage Control

Bliss and Asuka pulled off an upset on Monday by winning the tag titles from DC. As the latter mulls payback, it remains to be seen how Bayley decides to interfere and help her team, while the champions have the backing of Belair. But it seems unlikely for the new champs to drop the title so soon.

Prediction: Bliss and Asuka retain