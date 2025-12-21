Kylian Mbappe explains his Siuuu celebration after equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid goal record in 2025.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe revealed he celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “Siuuu” after equalling the Portuguese legend’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year for the club. Mbappe struck against Sevilla on December 20 to reach the milestone, and explained the gesture was a tribute to Ronaldo, who he described as a friend and mentor.

Speaking after the match, Mbappe said Ronaldo had helped him adapt to life at Madrid and maintained a close relationship with him. “He’s always been so good to me, he helped me adapt to Madrid, he’s my friend now and I have a great relationship with him,” Mbappe noted, sending his best wishes to the Al Nassr captain for Christmas and the New Year.

The Frenchman, who turned 27 on the same day, expressed delight at scoring for Los Blancos on his birthday. “When I was a little boy, I used to say my dream birthday gift would be to play a game for Real Madrid. Tonight, that dream came true,” he said.

Mbappe also addressed fans directly, promising hunger and determination when the team returns in 2026. “We’ll be desperate to win titles, starting with the Supercopa. To all Real Madrid fans, merry Christmas and happy New Year,” he added.

Although Mbappe matched Ronaldo’s tally, he came close to surpassing it. A shot struck the post late in the game, and a penalty awarded to Madrid was overturned by VAR, denying him the chance to break the record outright.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself had earlier offered advice to Mbappe in an interview with La Sexta. He suggested the Frenchman should adapt his style to play more like a striker, similar to how Ronaldo transitioned from the wing. “If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. I wasn’t a striker, I got used to playing as one. Kylian shouldn’t be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker,” Ronaldo explained.

In 2013, Ronaldo scored 59 goals and added 14 assists for Real Madrid. Mbappe’s 2025 tally matched the goals but fell short in assists, with only six. The comparison underlined both the achievement and the areas where Mbappe’s record differed from his predecessor.