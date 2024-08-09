Paris Olympics 2024: India's Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling

Aman Sehrawat bagged India's sixth medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, clinching a bronze in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling. The 21-year-old secured a comprehensive 13-6 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the bronze medal contest on Friday.

Aman Sehrawat bagged India's sixth medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, clinching a bronze in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling. The 21-year-old secured a comprehensive 13-6 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the bronze medal contest on Friday. Meanwhile, he became only the seventh Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal, joining the likes of KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Though it was Darian who took the first point with a leg hold, the Indian went into the break with a 6-3 lead. After the interval, the Puerto Rican won two points for his move on the Indian from behind. However, from then on, Aman dominated the bout, getting on the back of his opponent multiple times, and thereby extending the lead to 13-5 and sealing the win.

The 21-year-old is the only male Indian wrestler to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024. Aman overcame his idol and silver medalist from Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya to earn a spot in the six-member Indian wrestling contingent for the quadrennial games.

Aman made a very strong start to his Olympic campaign, getting the better of Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov and Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania via technical superiority in the round of 16 and quarterfinal stages respectively. However, the Indian's aggressive style of wrestling was expertly tackled by top-seeded Japanese grappler Rei Higuchi in the semifinal match.

