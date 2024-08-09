Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit

    India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra secured a second successive Olympic medal, having won the silver at Paris 2024, with  a throw of 89.45m. Meanwhile Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's monstrous throw of 92.97m won the gold medal. 

    Athletics PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    India's hopes of a lone gold medal at Paris Olympics ended abruptly on Thursday as javelin star Neeraj Chopra's best throw of 89.45m was only good for silver. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured the title at Stade de France with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic Record. Nevertheless, Neeraj became only the fifth Indian to win multiple Olympic medals in individual events, having won the gold at Tokyo 2021. 

    Also read: 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    Following this feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, to congratulate him on his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. 

    Despite Neeraj Chopra securing a silver medal, Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi expressed immense pride and respect for Arshad Pakistan, who claimed his nation's first Olympics gold medal in 32 years. "We are happy with the silver. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child," Saroj Devi stated.

    Neeraj qualified for the final at Stade de France with a stunning throw of 89.34m. It was the 26-year-old's second best throw ever. Although the Haryana-born athlete produced a better throw in the final, it was well short of Nadeem's record-breaking effort. Anderson Peters of Grenada won the bronze medal with a best effort of 88.54m.  

    Neeraj rose to lime light with a gold medal at the 2016 World U-20 Championships. He then went on to become Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion, while also becoming the first  Indian to secure gold medal at the World Athletics Championship and Olympics. 

    Also read: Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Neeraj Chopra post his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics - WATCH

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hockey 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts scr

    'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    Wrestling Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match? scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match?

    Pura mahaul badal diya Pakistani cricketers celebrate Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold (WATCH) snt

    'Pura mahaul badal diya': Pakistani cricketers celebrate Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH) anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Upar waale ka haath Arshad pe tha' - Neeraj Chopra after settling for silver in Paris (WATCH)

    Dope test on Arshad Nadeem demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw snt

    'Dope test on Arshad Nadeem' demand grows after Pakistani bags gold at Paris Olympics with record 92.97m throw

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING! Rs 850 crore worth radioactive substance Californium, used to make nuclear bombs, seized in Bihar anr

    SHOCKING! Rs 850 crore worth radioactive substance Californium, used to make nuclear bombs, seized in Bihar

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts dmn

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next five days, yellow alert issued in several districts

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all gcw

    Citroen Basalt launched in India, price start at Rs 7.99 lakh; From engine to interiors - know it all

    Bengaluru Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu

    Kerala government announces emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family affected in Wayanad landslide anr

    Kerala government announces emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family affected in Wayanad landslide

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon