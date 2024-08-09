PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Paris Olympics silver, enquires about injury; lauds his mother's spirit

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra secured a second successive Olympic medal, having won the silver at Paris 2024, with a throw of 89.45m. Meanwhile Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's monstrous throw of 92.97m won the gold medal.

India's hopes of a lone gold medal at Paris Olympics ended abruptly on Thursday as javelin star Neeraj Chopra's best throw of 89.45m was only good for silver. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured the title at Stade de France with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic Record. Nevertheless, Neeraj became only the fifth Indian to win multiple Olympic medals in individual events, having won the gold at Tokyo 2021.

Following this feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, to congratulate him on his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Despite Neeraj Chopra securing a silver medal, Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi expressed immense pride and respect for Arshad Pakistan, who claimed his nation's first Olympics gold medal in 32 years. "We are happy with the silver. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child," Saroj Devi stated.

Neeraj qualified for the final at Stade de France with a stunning throw of 89.34m. It was the 26-year-old's second best throw ever. Although the Haryana-born athlete produced a better throw in the final, it was well short of Nadeem's record-breaking effort. Anderson Peters of Grenada won the bronze medal with a best effort of 88.54m.

Neeraj rose to lime light with a gold medal at the 2016 World U-20 Championships. He then went on to become Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion, while also becoming the first Indian to secure gold medal at the World Athletics Championship and Olympics.

