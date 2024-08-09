'Time for umpire's call': Sachin Tendulkar says robbing Vinesh Phogat of silver defies logic, sporting sense

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday expressed strong support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday expressed strong support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of her gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight, a setback that ended her hopes of winning an Olympic medal.

In response to the disqualification, Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be awarded the silver medal. The CAS has accepted the appeal but noted that its one-member Ad-hoc panel will deliver a verdict before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tendulkar criticized the existing rules, suggesting that they may need revisiting. He highlighted the unfairness of Vinesh’s situation, given her qualification for the finals and her performance throughout the tournament.

“Time for an Umpire's Call! Every sport has rules and those rules need to be seen in context, maybe even revisited at times,” Tendulkar wrote. “Vinesh Phogat qualified fair and square for the finals. Her disqualification by weight, was before the finals, and hence, for her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense.”

Tendulkar emphasized that Vinesh’s disqualification should not overshadow her achievements on the mat.

"It would have been understandable if an athlete were to have been disqualified for ethical breaches such as the usage of performance enhancing drugs. In that case, to not be awarded any medal and be placed last would be justifiable. However, Vinesh beat her opponents fairly to reach the top two. She definitely deserves a silver medal. While we all wait for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, let us hope and pray that Vinesh gets the recognition she deserves," the statement added.

Vinesh Phogat, represented by renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, filed her plea with the CAS ad hoc division at 2:00 PM on Wednesday. However, the CAS has confirmed that there is insufficient time to reverse her disqualification from the Olympic Games.

As the country awaits the verdict, Tendulkar’s support brings added attention to Vinesh’s plight and the ongoing debate over sports regulations and fairness.

Latest Videos