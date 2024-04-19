Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal miss Asian Olympic qualifiers in Bishkek due to Dubai flight delay

    At the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, the Indian wrestling team faced a significant setback as two of its top wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal, were unable to participate due to unforeseen circumstances.

    At the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, the Indian wrestling team faced a significant setback as two of its top wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal, were unable to participate due to unforeseen circumstances. Their flight to the Kyrgyzstan capital was delayed because of severe weather conditions in Dubai.

    Despite efforts to reach Bishkek after being stranded at the Dubai international airport, Punia and Sujeet missed the mandatory weigh-in upon their arrival. Despite requests from Indian coaches, the organisers did not permit a late weigh-in.

    Punia, competing in the 86kg category, had been a strong contender for a medal in the Tokyo Games. Sujeet, in the 65kg category, also aimed to secure a spot in the Asia Olympic qualifiers, which serves as the penultimate qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

    The duo, accompanied by Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physio Shubham Gupta, faced challenges during their stay in Dubai, including sleeping on the airport floor and limited access to food due to the flooding crisis caused by heavy rain.

    "They were stuck at the Dubai airport since April 16 and it seems the chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics is slipping out of their hands as they are scheduled to compete tomorrow. They are not getting any flights to Bishkek. I am worried about them," Dayanand Kalkal, Sujeet's father, had told PTI on Thursday.

    Punia and Sujeet underwent training in Dagestan, Russia, from April 2 to 15, and subsequently planned to travel from Makachkala to Bishkek via Dubai.

    With the Asia Olympic Qualifiers missed, their next opportunity to secure a spot for the Paris Olympics will be at the World Qualifiers in Turkey scheduled for May.

