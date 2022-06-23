World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The overall goal of this day, also known as International Olympics Day, is to support athletes and use sports to make the world a better place.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The world celebrates World Olympics Day on June 23. Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the idea of a World Olympic Day in 1947 to emphasise the importance of sports in our daily lives.

    Venezuela, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay commemorated the International Olympic Committee (IOC) formation in 1948 at the Sorbonne in Paris. The overall goal of this day, also known as International Olympics Day, is to support athletes and use sports to make the world a better place.

    Know the theme of World Olympics Day 2022?
    The theme for World Olympics Day this year is 'Together, For a Peaceful World.'

    Know the importance of World Olympics Day 2022?
    The goal of this day is to encourage people to participate in various Olympic sports regardless of their age, gender, race, or ethnicity. On this day, various Olympic events, educational seminars, and symposiums are held to raise awareness.

    Here are some Quotes on World Olympics Day:
    "Sports teach you invaluable skills such as goal setting, teamwork, and confidence. Trophies and ribbons aren't important. It comes down to being on time for practice, accepting challenges, and not being afraid of the elements." - Summer Sanders (Former American swimmer, two-time gold medallist).

    "There is no such thing as a limit. The more you dream, the further you will travel." - Michael Phelps (American swimmer, most-decorated Olympian of all time).

    "If you don't prepare, you're preparing to fail." - Mark Spitz (American swimmer, nine-time Olympic medallist).

    "He who is not willing to take risks will achieve nothing in life." Muhammad Ali (American boxer and 1960 gold medallist).

    "The Olympics continue to be the most compelling search for excellence in sport, and perhaps in life itself." Dawn Fraser (One of only four swimmers to have won the same Olympic individual event three times)
     

