International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India
The world is celebrating International Olympic Day on Thursday. In the same light, we present all the medal winners at the global spectacle.
Regarding the Olympic Games, India might not be a significant force like top sporting nations, such as China or the United States of America (USA). However, India has repeatedly left its mark in the global spectacle in some sports and continues to put itself on the map with a record medal haul in every edition. India has won 35 medals to date, while there happen to be 21 individual medalists in the event. As the world celebrates International Olympic Day 2022 on Thursday, we present all the instances of India winning a medal at the Olympics.
|Medal
|Athlete/Team
|Edition
|Sport
|Event
|Silver
|Norman Pritchard
|
Paris 1900
|Athletics
|Men's 200 metres
|Silver
|Norman Pritchard
|Athletics
|Men's 200-metre hurdles
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Amsterdam 1928
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Los Angeles 1932
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Berlin 1936
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|London 1948
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|
Helsinki 1952
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Bronze
|KD Jadhav
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle Bantamweight
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Melbourne 1956
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Silver
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Rome 1960
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Tokyo 1964
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Bronze
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Mexico City 1968
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Bronze
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Munich 1972
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Gold
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Moscow 1980
|Field hockey
|Men's competition
|Bronze
|Leander Paes
|Atlanta 1996
|Tennis
|Men's singles
|Bronze
|Karnam Malleswari
|Sydney 2000
|Weightlifting
|Women's 69 kg
|Silver
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Athens 2004
|Shooting
|Men's double trap
|Gold
|Abhinav Bindra
|
Beijing 2008
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle
|Bronze
|Vijender Singh
|Boxing
|Middleweight
|Bronze
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 66 kg
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar
|
London 2012
|Shooting
|Men's 25 metre rapid fire pistol
|Silver
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 66 kg
|Bronze
|Saina Nehwal
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|Bronze
|Mary Kom
|Boxing
|Women's flyweight
|Bronze
|Gagan Narang
|Shooting
|Men's 10 metre air rifle
|Bronze
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 60 kg
|Silver
|PV Sindhu
|
Rio de Janeiro 2016
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|Bronze
|Sakshi Malik
|Wrestling
|Women's freestyle 58 kg
|Gold
|Neeraj Chopra
|
Tokyo 2020
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|Silver
|Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49 kg
|Silver
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57 kg
|Bronze
|PV Sindhu
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|Bronze
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women's welterweight
|Bronze
|Men's Field Hockey Team
|Field hockey
|Men's tournament
|Bronze
|Bajrang Punia
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 65 kg