    International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India

    The world is celebrating International Olympic Day on Thursday. In the same light, we present all the medal winners at the global spectacle.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    Regarding the Olympic Games, India might not be a significant force like top sporting nations, such as China or the United States of America (USA). However, India has repeatedly left its mark in the global spectacle in some sports and continues to put itself on the map with a record medal haul in every edition. India has won 35 medals to date, while there happen to be 21 individual medalists in the event. As the world celebrates International Olympic Day 2022 on Thursday, we present all the instances of India winning a medal at the Olympics.

    Medal Athlete/Team Edition Sport Event
    Silver Norman Pritchard

    Paris 1900

    		 Athletics Men's 200 metres
    Silver Norman Pritchard Athletics Men's 200-metre hurdles
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Amsterdam 1928 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Los Angeles 1932 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Berlin 1936 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team London 1948 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team

    Helsinki 1952

    		 Field hockey Men's competition
    Bronze KD Jadhav Wrestling Men's freestyle Bantamweight
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Melbourne 1956 Field hockey Men's competition
    Silver Men's Field Hockey Team Rome 1960 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Tokyo 1964 Field hockey Men's competition
    Bronze Men's Field Hockey Team Mexico City 1968 Field hockey Men's competition
    Bronze Men's Field Hockey Team Munich 1972 Field hockey Men's competition
    Gold Men's Field Hockey Team Moscow 1980 Field hockey Men's competition
    Bronze Leander Paes Atlanta 1996 Tennis Men's singles
    Bronze Karnam Malleswari Sydney 2000 Weightlifting Women's 69 kg
    Silver Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Athens 2004 Shooting Men's double trap
    Gold Abhinav Bindra

    Beijing 2008

    		 Shooting Men's 10 m air rifle
    Bronze Vijender Singh Boxing Middleweight
    Bronze Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's freestyle 66 kg
    Silver Vijay Kumar

    London 2012

    		 Shooting Men's 25 metre rapid fire pistol
    Silver Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's freestyle 66 kg
    Bronze Saina Nehwal Badminton Women's singles
    Bronze Mary Kom Boxing Women's flyweight
    Bronze Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 10 metre air rifle
    Bronze Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Men's freestyle 60 kg
    Silver PV Sindhu

    Rio de Janeiro 2016

    		 Badminton Women's singles
    Bronze Sakshi Malik Wrestling Women's freestyle 58 kg
    Gold Neeraj Chopra

    Tokyo 2020

    		 Athletics Men's javelin throw
    Silver Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49 kg
    Silver Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg
    Bronze PV Sindhu Badminton Women's singles
    Bronze Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's welterweight
    Bronze Men's Field Hockey Team Field hockey Men's tournament
    Bronze Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's freestyle 65 kg
    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
