Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to organise OVEP launch event with Government of Odisha

In a landmark moment for Indian sports, the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) is all set to be incorporated into the school curriculum of Odisha, with the partnership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT). The Government of Odisha has taken this ambitious step to make values-based education an essential aspect of the Indian education system. In the same light, the ABFT will be organising a launch event on Tuesday, as the Odisha Government official incorporates the OVEP.

In a media release, the ABFT stated, These OVEP-based projects and activities help address the global challenges of sedentary lifestyles, lack of concentration, and adolescents dropping out of school. The resources and toolkits are designed to make it possible for young people of any skill level to enjoy and learn from physical activity and gain lifelong social, cognitive and physical skills. In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children. The state of Odisha intends to take OVEP to all its schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner, thereby enabling its young population to truly take on board the Olympic values."

"To mark this momentous occasion, a launch event is being organised on 24th May 2022. The launch session will be graced by a host of dignitaries, including the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha - Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Education Minister of Odisha - Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Olympic Education Commission Chair - Mrs Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, IOC member - Smt. Nita Ambani, IOA President - Shri Narinder Dhruv Batra, Director of Olympic Foundation for Culture and Change - Mrs Angelita Teo and Principal Secretary of S&ME department - Shri Bhishnupada Sethi, among other senior officials. As part of the event, a selected few Odisha Olympians will be recounting their experiences in relation to how these values of friendship, excellence, and respect played a role during their journey," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, speaking to Newsable, an ABFT official said, "The ABFT has been organising webinars all over India over the past year, focusing on the values education in India. This OVEP is a toolkit-based program contextualised by government and local partners in different countries. The IOC has also supported the cause, and the ABFT has partnered with them and signed a memorandum with the Government of Odisha. Currently, we are looking to implement this program in about 90 schools in the first year, impacting over 20,000-plus school children. Eventually, it will be expanded across all schools in Odisha."

"The OVEP is simply a generic toolkit. It would be more focused on Olympic sports, but that would not be a mandate. ABFT's focus would be on contextualising and using popular local and indigenous sports in different regions to be more relatable for implementation. For e.g., ice hockey is one sport, but we will focus on kabaddi if it is the most popular sport in the region of Rourkela," concluded the official.