    Who is India's gold-medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra? Check out his net worth, family details and more

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra is India's first gold medalist at the Olympics in the javelin throw of the athletics category. Check out his net worth, family details and more.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been creating history since his journey began in 2016. While he won silver during the Asian Junior Championships 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, his senior career has mostly yielded gold medals. He headlined it during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he bagged the gold medal and became the first Indian to do so in the athletics category. He is the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win the colour. Having taken a break since Tokyo, he has returned to active competition again this year and has scripted podium finishes in the tournaments he has participated in.

    Image credit: PTI

    In 2022, Chopra won a silver medal during the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, held in Turku, Finland, on June 14, where he broke his national record, registering a throw of 89.30 metres. A couple of days later, he followed it up with a top podium finish at the 2022 Kourtane Games in Finland, putting in an effort of 86.69 metres, which was enough to hand him the gold. As he continues to scale the ladders of success, we look at his net worth and other details, including his family.

    ALSO READ: KUORTANE GAMES 2022 - FANS JUBILANT AS NEERAJ CHOPRA BAGS FIRST GOLD OF THE YEAR

    Image credit: PTI

    As of 2022, Chopra has an estimated net worth of ₹22.5 million, nearly $3 million. His monthly pay happens to be around ₹5.5 lakh, while his annual pay is about ₹5.5 crore. Besides, he also earns hefty through brand endorsements, while he charges ₹2 crore for such. He also earns around ₹5 lakh through Arjuna Award.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chopra's net worth over the years:
    2017 - $2 million
    2018 - $2.2 million
    2019 - $2.4 million
    2020 - $2.7 million
    2021 - NA
    2022 - $3 million

    ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Other details about Chopra:
    Date of birth: December 24, 1997 (Age: 23 years)
    Parents: Father – Satish Kumar Chopra, Mother – Saroj Devi
    Siblings: None
    Height: 6 feet
    Weight: 86 kg
    Residence: Panipat, Haryana
    Marital status: Unmarried
    Properties: He reportedly has a car/s worth $0.3 million, as Anand Mahindra offered him an XUV 700.
    Education: DAV College, Chandigarh
    Relationships: Single
    Professional awards: Arjuna Award (2018), Vishisht Seva Medal (2020), Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2021), Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2022) and Padma Shri (2022).

