England coach Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane have set a clear goal of winning the World Cup to add a 'second star'. The team is in Florida for preparations, with Tuchel prioritising squad chemistry and unity for their campaign.

Florida [US], June 2 (ANI): England football coach Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane have emphasised the team's collective goal to add a "second star on the shirt". Thomas Tuchel-led England squad has touched down in Florida ahead of the World Cup. The one-time champion team is in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama and will take on Croatia in Arlington on June 17 to start their campaign.

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The 26-man squad is in Florida for acclimatisation, and the travelling party did not have Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, who were given some additional recovery time following the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest during the weekend. Also, Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has already joined his compatriots in Miami and is also having his private hot-weather training regime.

Kane on Squad Chemistry and Past Disappointments

The England skipper has been a firm supporter of Tuchel's ideology of prioritising squad chemistry over individual talent. The veteran striker is focused on winning the title after falling short in the two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate. Kane said, as quoted by Goal.com, "In Gareth's early stage, we spent a lot of time talking about trying to make it more together and trying to put club football to one side when we come here with the national team. And I think year by year that it got stronger and stronger. But, of course, the expectation now is to get over the line and win."

Tuchel's Championship Ambition: 'Second Star on Our Shirt'

Footage from England's official documentary named 'Building The Dream' revealed that Tuchel explicitly challenged his players during their first meeting at St George's Park to openly talk about their championship ambitions. He had said, "The mission, why we are here, is very, very clear. We want to be world champions. We want to put the second star on our shirt. And for me, it is very important that we just speak about it. Just straight away speak about it. The mission, the target of this mission is clear: second star on our shirt."

Brotherhood and Unity: The Path to Victory

Tuchel also stresses that sheer talent would not be sufficient to secure a win, adding that proper bonding and unity within the team could help them outdo the previous regime in terms of achievements. Tuchel added, "It is not enough (talent) because it is not only about football. It is not only about offensive build-up and defensive patterns. It is not only about set-pieces; which is a big, big part. But in international football, and especially in international football, it is not only about football. "I spoke to a World Cup winner, and he had been in two tournaments, and he said the difference between the quarter-final and the final... it was the same level, the same quality of play." "But once they arrived as a brotherhood, we were ready to die for each other. It would have been no problem if the camp is two months. So two months, OK? No problem. Guys, let us do something special," he signed off. (ANI)