Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared a picture with Erling Haaland celebrating their long hair. The story also details Norway's historic FIFA World Cup run, where they reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by England in a 2-1 defeat.

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared pictures with Norway and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on social media, captioning the post with a light-hearted remark celebrating their signature long hairstyles. Taking to X, Ibrahimovic posted two pictures alongside Haaland and wrote, "The power is in the hair."

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The power is in the hair pic.twitter.com/jFCbzdrvv1 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 13, 2026 Haaland, who represents Norway and plays for Premier League club Manchester City, is regarded as one of the world's leading strikers currently, while Ibrahimovic retired in 2023 after a decorated career with clubs including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United.

Norway's Historic World Cup Run

Norway's memorable World Cup run came to an end as England secured a 2-1 win to advance to the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina, who defeated Switzerland 3-1. Norway had made a bright start in Miami, taking the lead through Andreas Schjelderup after an impressive opening spell in which Haaland also tested England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, Jude Bellingham equalised in first-half stoppage time before scoring the winner in extra time after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland failed to hold Morgan Rogers' effort, allowing the ball to fall into Bellingham's path. England held on for a 2-1 victory, ending Norway's best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

The quarter-final appearance marked a historic achievement for Norway, who reached the last eight for the first time in World Cup history after returning to the tournament for the first time since 1998. Despite the elimination, Haaland enjoyed a stellar campaign. The striker scored in every group-stage match as well as in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, finishing as Norway's top scorer with seven goals to his name.

Haaland on 'Life-Changing' Experience

After Norway's World Cup exit, Haaland reflected on the experience as a life-changing moment, saying the tournament has changed him as a person. He expressed pride in representing his country on the biggest stage, highlighting the team's strong performances, the unity among Norwegians, and the joy and positivity generated throughout their historic campaign.

"These things are surreal; I think this has changed me as a person. I think my profile has grown a bit, let's put it that way, and... It's hard to even process it all right now when I look back at the games, but it's incredibly special to be part of an event like this - something I used to watch from the sidelines, and now I'm living it first-hand," Haaland said, as per the FIFA website. (ANI)