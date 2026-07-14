The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) announced that Pune-based Punit Balan Group (PBG) is a new franchise owner for Season 3. The group will launch its team, PBG Racing, marking its debut in Indian motorsports and expanding its sports portfolio.

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) on Monday announced the addition of Pune-based Punit Balan Group (PBG) as a new franchise owner for Season 3, with the group launching its team, PBG Racing. The development marks Punit Balan Group's entry into Indian motorsports, further expanding its sports portfolio that already includes investments across cricket, chess, tennis, handball, table tennis, kho kho, badminton and arm wrestling, according to a release.

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ISRL Welcomes New Franchise

Welcoming the new franchise, ISRL Co-Founder and Director Eeshan Lokhande said Punit Balan Group's commitment to Indian sport and athlete development reflects its long-term vision for building world-class sporting ecosystems. He said the group's entry into the league is a strong validation of ISRL's growth and potential as it continues to establish Supercross as a mainstream sporting and entertainment property in India.

A New Chapter for Indian Racing

Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of Punit Balan Group, said the Indian Supercross Racing League represents an exciting new chapter for racing in India. "We are delighted to join ISRL for Season 3 and look forward to building a franchise that reflects passion, performance and the spirit of Indian racing while supporting the long-term growth of motorsport in the country," he said.

Boosting Supercross in Maharashtra

According to the league, the addition of PBG Racing is expected to strengthen ISRL's presence in Maharashtra and further boost fan engagement for Supercross racing. (ANI)