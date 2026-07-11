Team India captain Shubman Gill had a viral conversation with tennis legend Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2026. This high-profile meeting comes just before Gill is set to make his international comeback, leading the Men in Blue in the upcoming ODI series against England.

Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill got an opportunity to have a conversation with 20-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on the sidelines of the ongoing Wimbledon 2026 championships in London.

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Shubman Gill was one of the many prominent sports personalities invited, alongside former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies icon Brian Lara, to witness the high-stakes action at the All England Club. The well-known American actor Benedict Cumberbatch was also in attendance on the Centre Court.

Gill has already arrived in England for the upcoming ODI series against England, where he will be leading the Men in Blue, with the opening match taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

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Gill’s Chat With Federer Goes Viral

As the 12th day of Wimbledon reached a fever pitch, with Jannik Sinner and Alexandar Zverev defeating Novak Djokovic and Arthur Fery in the respective semifinals, Shubman Gill was spotted enjoying the high-quality tennis on display. His presence in the Royal Box, sitting alongside Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, became a highlight for cricket fans.

However. Gill’s interaction with Roger Federer in the VIP Lounge of the All England Club quickly stole the spotlight, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the tournament's final days.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Gill was seen having an animated discussion with Federer, who enthralled the tennis world with his on-court charismatic persona and graceful playing style, often described as ‘poetry in motion’. Gill and Federer were engaged in a deep conversation amid the excitement of the tournament's final days, catching up in the exclusive atmosphere of the All England Club's Royal Box and VIP areas.

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Even after his retirement from professional tennis in September 2022, Roger Federer continues to remain a central and beloved figure in the tennis world, especially at Wimbledon, where his legacy is deeply revered compared to many other legends of the sport.

His record-breaking eight men’s singles titles at the All England Club define him as the most successful player of the Open Era at the tournament, earning him the affectionate title ‘King Roger.’

Shubman Gill To Make Comeback in ODIs

Shubman Gill was not part of the India squad in the T20I series against Ireland and England, as the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, picked a squad focused on younger talent and experimental combinations.

With the inclusion of the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the handing over of T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer, the selectors opted for a fresh approach during the T20I series against Ireland and England. Now, Shubman Gill is set to make his international return in the upcoming ODI series against England, starting on July 14.

The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for this tour, which marks the return of several senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and speedster Jasprit Bumrah, alongside young talent like Gurnoor Brar. As Team India continues to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the upcoming series against England will provide an important platform for the returning senior players to regain rhythm and build momentum.

Shubman Gill is one of the key players for the Men in Blue’s preparation for the marquee event, not only as a captain but also as their batting mainstay and one of the team's most dependable run-scorers.

Since 2025, Shubman Gill is the second-leading run-getter for India in ODIs, aggregating 863 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.64 in 17 matches. It remains to be seen whether Gill can carry his impressive ODI form into the England series and lead India from the front as they begin building towards the 2027 World Cup.

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