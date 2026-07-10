RCB star Jordan Cox expressed his frustration after his private meeting in London with former India captain Virat Kohli was unknowingly photographed. Cox revealed that Kohli was upset by the breach of privacy, highlighting the constant scrutiny the star batter faces even in his personal life away from cricket.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Jordan Cox slammed his private meeting with former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli being photographed unknowingly in London. Just before his Test debut against New Zealand at the Oval, Cox met with Kohli in London.

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The India and RCB star batter has been residing in London since he retired from Test cricket and has been enjoying time away from the intense spotlight. Since Virat Kohli has strictly sought privacy for their children, Valmika and Akaay, the intrusion into his personal life, even during seemingly quiet, private outings, has become a persistent concern.

The pictures went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where Virat Kohli was having casual yet private conversations with Jordan Cox at a quiet local cafe in London, just before his Test debut against New Zealand at the Oval.

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Cox Slammed Private Meeting with Kohli Being Photographed

The pictures of the private meeting between Virat Kohli and Jordan Cox revealed the star Indian batter’s life away from the field, but they also sparked a conversation about the boundaries of celebrity. Speaking to The Guardian, Cox expressed his frustration over the lack of privacy afforded to Kohli.

The Essex wicketkeeper-batter revealed that Kohli himself texted hours later to share the images that had surfaced online, leaving them both stunned by the breach of their privacy. He added that the star batter wants a private, normal life, but his immense fame constantly attracts attention, making it difficult to avoid public scrutiny.

"The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing. Hundreds of people walked past us; no one stopped, no one did anything. But then about two hours later he's texting me, going, 'Have you seen all these photos?' I was like, 'What the hell?'" Cox said.

“It's just a shame how many people want a piece of him. He just wants to go under the radar, have fun, and live a normal life. Unfortunately, that's not always possible," he added.

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After retiring from Tests, Virat Kohli moved to London, where he has been embracing a quieter lifestyle, focusing on his family and enjoying the relative anonymity that the city offers.

Recently, pictures of Kohli playing with his son, Akaay, during a family outing in London also went viral on social media, reigniting concerns over the lack of privacy he enjoys even while spending intimate moments with his family away from the public eye.

Cox Reveals His Time with Kohli at RCB

Jordan Cox was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 and got an opportunity to work closely with the legendary batter. During their time together, Cox was deeply impressed by Kohli's mentorship, noting that despite all his achievements, the 37-year-old consistently prioritized helping others over his own game.

“The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone that's achieved so much, how much he gives back generally,” the English cricketer said.

“Some guys focus on their own game, but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare," he added.

Virat Kohli will return to action in the upcoming ODI series against England, starting on July 14. He was ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final, where the RCB successfully defended the title by defeating the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being declared fit to play, Kohli is now eager to bolster the Indian lineup as they look to turn their fortunes around in ODIs following a challenging T20I campaign against Ireland and England.

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