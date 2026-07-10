Following a T20I series defeat to England, Team India captain Shreyas Iyer defended the team's performance, citing a 'transition phase.' This explanation has drawn sharp criticism from fans, who argue that the experienced squad is underperforming and the 'transition' narrative is an overused excuse to deflect accountability.

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India suffered a T20I series defeat at the hands of England following a nine-wicket loss in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9.

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After posting a total of 158/7, thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s captain’s knock of 80 off 49 balls, the Men in Blue failed to defend it as the hosts chased down the 159-run target with 35 balls to spare or in 13.5 overs. Opener Phil Salt (59) and skipper Harry Brook (79) formed an unbeaten match-winning 146-run partnership for the second wicket, steering England to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

With this defeat, Team India extended their winless run to six matches, including a 0-2 T20I series defeat to Ireland, in the ongoing tour of the United Kingdom (UK), making this a particularly challenging period for the squad as they struggle to find their rhythm in foreign conditions.

Also Read: BCCI to review team performance after T20I series loss to England

Shreyas Iyer Utters the Word ‘Transition’ After Series Defeat

Team India’s back-to-back T20I series defeats to Ireland and England have become the focal point of discussions among fans, cricket enthusiasts and experts. Despite being the reigning T20 World Cup champions, the Men in Blue have faced a challenging period, extending their winless run in T20Is to six matches.

Shreyas Iyer, who succeeded T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, admitted that it was a disappointing result for his side, but he staunchly defended the team's ongoing development, urging patience as they navigate a ‘transition phase.’

“See, this is the transition phase, and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realize how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come to overseas conditions,” the India T20I skipper said.

“It's important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. And I'm sure that there are quick learners in the team. I'm sure they will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game,” he added.

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Apparently, Shreyas Iyer was echoing head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has frequently used terms like ‘transition’ in Test cricket and, more recently, ‘reset’ to describe the process of recalibrating the side's identity in the shortest format.

However, the word ‘transition’ has often been used after Team India suffers a match or series defeat, especially in Tests and T20Is, leading many to perceive it as an overused trope that deflects accountability or serves as an excuse to mask deeper systemic issues in the team's selection or tactical approach.

‘Not a Transition, Just a Failure': Fans Dismantle India's Latest Excuse

Shreyas Iyer’s transition remark after India’s T20I series defeat to England has been met with sharp criticism from fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where they are calling out the team's leadership for what they perceive as a hollow excuse.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned Iyer’s ‘transition’ narrative, arguing that the current squad largely comprises experienced internationals and several members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team, adding that the team's struggles reflect underperformance rather than a genuine transition.

Others argued that the 'transition' narrative has become an overused excuse, urging the team management to take accountability for recurring failures rather than deflecting attention from the team's on-field failures.

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Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, and Suryansh Shedge, India’s current T20I squad consists of experienced international players, including skipper Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh, lending weight to the argument that the team is not undergoing a full-fledged transition.

Team India will look to avoid another T20I series whitewash when they take on England at Trent Bridge in Southampton on Saturday, July 11.

Also Read: T20 Series: India's Bad Run Continues, England Takes the Series With a Match to Spare