    Wimbledon 2022: 'It's amazing, so very happy' - Rafael Nadal on sealing quarterfinals berth

    Rafael Nadal has qualified for the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in three years. He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6).

    Wimbledon 2022: It is amazing, so very happy - Rafael Nadal on sealing quarterfinals berth
    London, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain continued his glorious run in Wimbledon 2022. On Monday, he defeated 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6), in the pre-quarters of the tournament. While he has qualified for the quarterfinal, it is the first time in three years that Nadal has managed to enter this competition phase. He will be facing 11th seed Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA) in the quarters and will eye his third semi-final berth in the event. Meanwhile, the Spaniard was happy to have played positively, as he has been throughout the tournament.

    "I continued positively. Until the end [when] I played a bad game at 5-3, [it] had been a very positive match against a difficult opponent. Botic has been improving unbelievably in the last year, so huge congratulations to him for this amazing improvement. In a personal way, after all the things that happened the last couple of months, to be able to be in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after three years without playing here [since 2019], it's amazing for me, so very, very happy," said Nadal after the match on-court.

    Nadal expects a tough clash against Fritz, who has been sensational so far, having not dropped a set in the competition this year. "He's playing well. He's having an amazing year, winning his first Masters 1000 — against me, in the final. It's going to be a tough match, but we are in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, so what can I expect?" he added.

    Although there was a faint injury concern for Nadal, he brushed it aside, saying, "On the other hand, I am a little bit tired of talking about my body. It's not that I don't want to answer your question, but at the same time, sometimes I am tired about myself, all the issues that I am having."

    "I prefer to not talk about that now. Sorry for that. But I am in the middle of the tournament and have to keep going, no? All respect for the rest of the opponents. I am just trying my best every single day. For the moment, I am healthy enough to keep going and fight for what I want," concluded Nadal during the post-match press conference.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
