Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocked Israel and the US, saying Israel "ran to Daddy" for help after Iran's retaliatory attacks. He also condemned Trump's remarks about saving Ayatollah Khamenei's life, calling them disrespectful.

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had no choice but to "run to daddy for help”, in a reference to US President Donald Trump. Araghchi also warned that if Israel provokes further, Iran will not hesitate to unleash its true power and disregard ceasefire agreements.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also responded to US President Donald Trump's allegations, urging Trump to abandon his delusions. Araghchi condemned Trump's remarks about saving Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's life, calling them disrespectful. He demanded respect for Trump's language and warned that Iran would not hesitate to reveal its true capabilities. The Iranian Foreign Minister also urged Trump to cease making remarks that offend millions of Khamenei's followers.

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed to have saved Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei from a "very nasty and painful death." Trump asserted that he knew Khamenei's hiding place and that Khamenei survived due to his mercy. Trump made these remarks on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader claimed victory in the war against Israel. In his first address to the nation since the ceasefire, Khamenei declared victory in the war. In a video message, he stated that Iran had dealt a heavy blow to both Israel and the US. Khamenei claimed that the US intervened when Israel was on the verge of collapse, but even they couldn't achieve anything. He also questioned Donald Trump's claims about attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, stating that the US failed to inflict significant damage. Khamenei further asserted that by attacking the US military base in Qatar, Iran had demonstrated its ability to punish those who attack it. He warned of severe repercussions if any further attacks occur.