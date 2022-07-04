Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Kind of see a little bit of myself in his game' - Djokovic on facing Sinner

    Novak Djokovic has qualified for the quarterfinals of 2022 Wimbledon and will face Jannik Sinner. The former defeated Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday to book his place.

    Wimbledon 2022: Kind of see a little bit of myself in his game - Novak Djokovic on facing Jannik Sinner-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia has booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2022 Grand Slam. On Sunday, he defeated wild card Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands in four sets: 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. While it had been a dream debut for the Dutch wildcard, it eventually ended on a good note for him. In the meantime, the Serbian will face tenth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy on Tuesday, with the latter defeating fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in four sets: 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3. Djokovic was high on praise for the Spaniard.

    "He's [Sinner] maturing a lot on the big stage. I think he doesn't feel too much pressure on the big stage. He's excellent. He has every shot in his game: serve, return, forehand, backhand. He's constantly putting pressure on opponents. I see a little bit of myself in his game, as well, from the back of the court, playing flat backhands, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents," said Djokovic Sunday.

    ALSO READ: 'DIDN'T THINK IT WAS GOING TO TAKE THIS LONG' - FEDERER HOPEFUL ON WIMBLEDON RETURN

    Meanwhile, speaking on his performance against van Rijthoven, who he had never faced before, Djokovic expressed, "I knew coming into the match that it was always going to be a tough, challenging matchup against Tim, who I've never faced before. I watched him play. He's got a good game for grass, which he proved today. [It] was a magnificent fight, especially in the first two sets."

    "But overall, I've played very well, solidly from the back of the court. I got into his service rhythm and started reading his serve better in the third and fourth sets. I am pleased with the way I closed out the match. I lost the rhythm on my serve a little bit towards the end of the match, but overall just a good fight and a challenging match for me on grass," concluded Djokovic.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs against England; netizens relieved-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

    National U-17 womens football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct-ayh

    India U-17 women's football team assistant coach sacked for 'sexual misconduct'

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    football Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell snt

    Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more RBA

    Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon