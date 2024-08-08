Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will work harder': Mirabai Chanu's promise after narrowly missing bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu came agonizingly close to securing her second Olympic medal, but a missed lift in her final attempt dashed her hopes, resulting in a fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg event at the Paris Games 2024 on Wednesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu came agonizingly close to securing her second Olympic medal, but a missed lift in her final attempt dashed her hopes, resulting in a fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg event at the Paris Games 2024 on Wednesday. Mirabai, who turns 30 on Thursday, lifted a total of 199kg (88kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk) at the South Paris Arena, 3kg less than her 202kg lift at the Tokyo Olympics, which earned her a silver medal.

    Out of six attempts, Mirabai succeeded in only three, with just one successful lift in the clean and jerk section. The former world champion remained in medal contention after the snatch event but her inability to lift 114kg in her final clean and jerk attempt proved costly.

    A successful lift would have secured her the bronze medal.

    "I tried my best to win a medal for the country, but I missed it today. It is a part of the game, we all sometimes win and sometimes lose. Next time I will work harder to win a medal for the country. I will try my best and will deliver my best performance in the next Games," Mirabai said in a video message addressing the nation.

    China's Hou Zhihui set a new Olympic record in the clean and jerk with an impressive lift of 206kg (89kg in the snatch + 117kg in the clean and jerk), successfully defending her title. Romanian Mihaela Cambei earned the silver medal with a total of 205kg (93kg in the snatch + 112kg in the clean and jerk), while Surodchana Khambao from Thailand took the bronze with a total lift of 200kg (88kg in the snatch + 112kg in the clean and jerk).

    Mirabai, adorned with gold earrings shaped like Olympic rings gifted by her mother before the Rio Games, began her competition with a modest 85kg in the snatch, which she lifted smoothly. Despite an injury-plagued Olympic cycle, Mirabai managed to stay competitive after the snatch section, historically her weakest event. However, she missed her second lift while attempting to match her personal best of 88kg. Undeterred, the former world champion succeeded in her final attempt, lifting 88kg.

    Cambei led the snatch section with a final lift of 93kg, while Zhihui, after two successful lifts, was 4kg behind at 89kg.

    In the clean and jerk, Mirabai had a shaky start. She was the last to attempt her first lift, successfully cleaning 111kg but failing to complete the jerk. On her second attempt at the same weight, she lifted the barbell, much to the relief of her and the Indian coaches. Unfortunately, she failed her final attempt at 114kg, which was 5kg below her personal best in the clean and jerk.

    'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification

    Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    'Pain behind smile': Vinesh Phogat's 1st photo with IOA chief after Paris Olympics disqualification goes viral

