Vaishnavi Sharma is determined to build on her impressive international debut and become a mainstay in India's white-ball setup. Vaishnavi made her first international appearance against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday, and the left-arm spinner made a strong impact as she bowled four economical overs in the side's clinical eight-wicket victory.

An Impressive Debut Spell

While Vaishnavi failed to pick up a wicket in the win, she did not concede a single boundary to Sri Lanka's potent batting line-up, and did not look out of place in the series opener at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

'Nervous before the anthem'

Vaishnavi spoke to the media after the victory and admitted she had some nerves during the lead-up to the contest, but they soon settled once her team took the pitch.

"I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan. There are four more matches to go (in the series)," Vaishnavi said. "I was nervous before the national anthem. After that, I calmed down," Vaishnavi added.

Riding on U-19 World Cup Success

Vaishnavi won her senior international debut on the back of some superb performances at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the start of the year, where the 20-year-old managed to finish as the leading wicket-taker at the tournament with a total of 17 scalps at an impressive average of 4.35.

Eyes on the Future

Vaishnavi wants to continue pursuing her dream and become a regular in the side in the future. "We have worked hard for this. Our dream is to represent India and contribute. I can't say much about the future. Let's leave it to God," Vaishnavi concluded. (ANI)