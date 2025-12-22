Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma made an impressive international debut for India against Sri Lanka in Vizag, bowling four economical overs without conceding a boundary. The 20-year-old is determined to become a mainstay in the white-ball side.
Vaishnavi Sharma is determined to build on her impressive international debut and become a mainstay in India's white-ball setup. Vaishnavi made her first international appearance against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday, and the left-arm spinner made a strong impact as she bowled four economical overs in the side's clinical eight-wicket victory.
An Impressive Debut Spell
While Vaishnavi failed to pick up a wicket in the win, she did not concede a single boundary to Sri Lanka's potent batting line-up, and did not look out of place in the series opener at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
'Nervous before the anthem'
Vaishnavi spoke to the media after the victory and admitted she had some nerves during the lead-up to the contest, but they soon settled once her team took the pitch.
"I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan. There are four more matches to go (in the series)," Vaishnavi said. "I was nervous before the national anthem. After that, I calmed down," Vaishnavi added.
Riding on U-19 World Cup Success
Vaishnavi won her senior international debut on the back of some superb performances at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the start of the year, where the 20-year-old managed to finish as the leading wicket-taker at the tournament with a total of 17 scalps at an impressive average of 4.35.
Eyes on the Future
Vaishnavi wants to continue pursuing her dream and become a regular in the side in the future. "We have worked hard for this. Our dream is to represent India and contribute. I can't say much about the future. Let's leave it to God," Vaishnavi concluded. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)