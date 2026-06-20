Paraguay's Miguel Almirón has made FIFA World Cup history, but for all the wrong reasons. He got a red card for covering his mouth while talking during the match against Turkey. This is the first time ever a player has been sent off for this.

New York: Paraguay's midfielder Miguel Almirón has just made it into the World Cup history books, but it's a record he definitely didn't want. During the match against Turkey on Friday night, the referee showed him a red card for covering his mouth while speaking. This is the first time in World Cup history that a player has been sent off for this reason. He was asked to leave the field right at the end of the first half, when Paraguay was leading 1-0.

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Because Almirón was sent off, Paraguay had to play the entire second half with just 10 players. The incident happened when Almirón covered his mouth with his hand while saying something to Turkey's player, Mert Müldür. Müldür immediately pointed it out to the referee, saying the Paraguayan player had broken the new rule. After checking the replay on the pitch-side monitor, the referee showed Almirón a straight red card.

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So, what is this new rule all about?

FIFA brought in this new rule for the first time in this World Cup. It states that players who cover their mouths during arguments on the field will get a red card. This strict rule was introduced after an incident in a Champions League match back in February. Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had used his jersey to cover his mouth while allegedly abusing Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. Because his mouth was hidden, officials couldn't figure out what he had said.

To make sure things like this don't happen again, FIFA has given referees the power to give a red card to any player who covers their mouth during a heated exchange.